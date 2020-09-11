Increasing polarization between the major political parties is largely due to "political games" they play to win elections, rather than any tectonic shift in voter ideology, a new study purports.
Researchers from the Santa Fe Institute, Northwestern University and the University of California, Los Angeles, published the study this month in the SIAM Journal on Applied Mathematics.
What they found, the researchers said, is that the Republican and Democratic parties are becoming more sharply divided because it's advantageous for them to appeal to a base of ideological purists without risking the loss of too many moderates. More moderate voters then choose candidates who seem to be the best available option, or least objectionable.
“This outcome is more of a political game than what actually reflects what the voters truly believe," said Vicky Chuqiao Yang, a postdoctoral fellow at the Santa Fe Institute, a nonprofit research organization.
While that may not sound like a new theory, what's unique about the study is that it uses a complex mathematical model typically applied in fields like engineering and ecology to reliably predict political polarization between parties, said Chuqiao Yang, the lead author of the report.
Chuqiao Yang says the mathematical model demonstrates changes that have been seen in the actual political landscape since the 1960s.
Political scientists and media commentators have noted increasing political polarization, citing many potential causes — from social media algorithms to misinformation and "media echo chambers." Chuqiao Yang said the study explains the tendency for the two parties to split further apart with the simplest possible explanation: Parties need to appeal to a core base on either end of the political spectrum, and most people will vote for the least-bad option according to their ideology.
Combine those two factors alone and researchers can demonstrate mathematically how that leads to the gulf that's been widening between Republicans and Democrats since the 1960s, the report says.
Lonna Atkeson, a professor of political science at the University of New Mexico, said in an email she disagrees with the study's assertion that the general public has not also split further across the ideological spectrum.
"It’s not really accurate to say that the public is centrist and moderate — they have been polarizing, too," Atkeson said. "To say that polarization is only about Congress and party behavior seems like taking a thin slice of the pie. How about other institutions and how they might distort the system — campaign finance, nomination campaigns?
"Why would polarization happen now — shouldn’t it always be polarized in their model?" she added.
Actual polling and surveys suggest although most Americans have expressed a combination of some liberal and some conservative values over the past several decades, the general public is also more politically polarized than in the past.
A 25-year study from the Pew Research Center found in 2012 that the "partisan gap in opinions on more than 40 separate political values had nearly doubled over the previous quarter century."
A combination of 29 Gallup surveys comprising 29,000 interviews of U.S. adults throughout 2019, meanwhile, showed most Americans tend to lean center-right ideologically, with 37 percent identifying as conservative, 35 percent as moderate and 24 percent as liberal.
But even the idea that "moderates" make up a consistent voting bloc in line with a "centrist" platform is disputed.
Still, researchers collaborating with the Santa Fe Institute argue in the study that the polarization between the parties is a trend that excludes most actual voters.
They looked at 150 years' worth of U.S. congressional voting data and employed mathematical formulas to show major parties can diverge from one another while the electorate remains more moderate.
Georgia Kernell, assistant professor in the departments of communication and political science at UCLA and the sole political scientist who helped author the study, said in an email parties have had to polarize to ensure their respective bases don't stay home on Election Day.
"Parties need to cater to their base, and if voters abstain when they perceive parties to be far away from them, parties must polarize to mobilize their core supporters," Kernell wrote.
"We always see candidates weighing these two objectives — mobilize their base and convince middle-of-the road voters," Kernell added. "What's new in this model is the idea of 'satisficing.' Parties don't always have to be the very best — they just have to not be terrible to warrant support."
The biggest takeaway for Chuqiao Yang is that people have much more in common with each other — politically speaking — than social media and campaign rhetoric might suggest.
“The voters themselves aren’t as different as what the parties make them out to be," she said. "I feel the parties are making America seem super divided, but it’s less so than what they make it out to be."
