The city of Santa Fe is installing signs at 10 busy intersections that beggars frequent, urging motorists not to give money to panhandlers but to give it to social services organizations instead.
"Say no to panhandling," reads a sign the city put up Tuesday morning at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive. "Give to local charities."
The city in a news release said it is using an approach "that has proven successful in cities across the country that are grappling with issues of panhandling and homelessness."
According to the news release, the initiative "is part of a larger approach to steer people in need to the appropriate services," adding the city is establishing a fund to help indigent people who are struggling with housing, transportation, food insecurity and other issues.
Some Santa Feans complain panhandling has gotten out of control in the city and that panhandlers are growing increasingly aggressive.
"There is a man with a sign on the corner of Cerrillos and St. Francis today yelling obscenities and throwing rocks at people who don't give him money," a woman posted recently on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page.
The rollout of the new initiative comes as the administration of Mayor Alan Webber pursues a national program that's designed to end chronic and veteran homelessness in Santa Fe. The Built for Zero program brings together different organizations already working to address homelessness, creating more alignment among those groups, and tailors a solution around the specific needs and circumstances of each individual, starting with a by-name list.
The city noted not all panhandlers are homeless.
The city acknowledged panhandling on public property is not illegal and said it respects free speech. But giving to charities instead of individuals creates long-term solutions by connecting people who are truly in need to the appropriate services and resources, the city said.
"Donations of time or money to local charities can go further and have a greater, longer-lasting impact on the homeless and needy than a single handout," the city said, adding that not all panhandlers are homeless. "We hope individuals can find a personal connection to our needy population working through local agencies and service providers."
In addition to two signs at Cerrillos and St. Francis, the city is installing the signs at the following intersections: North Guadalupe and Paseo de Peralta; Paseo de Peralta and St. Francis; St. Francis and Cordova Road (two signs); Cerrillos and Rodeo Road; Cerrillos and Zafarano Drive; Cerrillos and Airport Road; and St. Michael's and Old Pecos Trail.
Supporting local charities is fine but there are things that local charities can't or won't provide for people in need (e.g. toilet paper). If you don't want to give money to people who panhandle, don't. If you want to support people in need, start by not assuming you know better than they do what those needs are. I will continue giving money to people on the margins and not to The Life Link and their multi-million dollar annual budget.
But is the city insinuating that there is an ordinance banning panhandling?
