Christie Abeyta envisions Santa Fe Indian School as a thriving campus, filled with spaces that foster Indigenous culture, art, language and teachings, something that’s closer to reality now that the school has been selected to receive a newly developed schoolyard through a federal pilot program.

“We want to remain in line and in tune with place, as place is significant to Native people. Everything revolves around your place in this world,” said Abeyta, the school’s superintendent.

The campus’ open-air environments — a community garden, outdoor classrooms with facilities to prepare traditional meals and plazas where students interact, dance and sing together — are a start, she said. But she said she believes the school community and tribal elders will have even more ideas on ways to enhance the campus as the school joins the Tribal Community Schoolyards Pilot Program, a new partnership between the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education and the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

