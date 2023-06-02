Santa Fe Indian School senior Hailey Capitan smiles after putting on her cap and gown during the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion. This was the Santa Fe Indian School’s largest graduating class with 117 seniors. Capitan received the Senatorial Award for the class of 2023.
Autumn Gutierrez holds her 4-month-olddaughter, Gloriana, in the backstage area while her friend Leshawna Garcia helps adjust Gloriana’s shoe prior to the seniors receiving their diplomas Friday at the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion.
Abrianna Herrera, Daylan Martinez and Jordyn Henry listen to the remarks of filmmaker Jhane Myers, the keynote speaker, during the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion on Friday.
Santa Fe Indian School senior Hailey Capitan smiles after putting on her cap and gown during the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion. This was the Santa Fe Indian School’s largest graduating class with 117 seniors. Capitan received the Senatorial Award for the class of 2023.
Autumn Gutierrez holds her 4-month-olddaughter, Gloriana, in the backstage area while her friend Leshawna Garcia helps adjust Gloriana’s shoe prior to the seniors receiving their diplomas Friday at the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion.
Abrianna Herrera, Daylan Martinez and Jordyn Henry listen to the remarks of filmmaker Jhane Myers, the keynote speaker, during the 46th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Everett F. Chavez Pueblo Pavilion on Friday.