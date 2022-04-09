Shadé-Phea Young’s path to becoming a hoop dance world champion wasn’t supposed to include a missed flight and a long drive to Phoenix.
But those were the cards dealt to the Santa Fe Indian School junior and her mother, Nizhoni Denipah, when they began their trip to the World Championship Hoop Dance contest March 26. After missing a 5 a.m. departure from Albuquerque, the pair opted to hit the road, swapping an hour-plus flight for eight hours on four wheels.
“My mom was like, ‘All we can do is drive now,’ ” Young recalled.
The return trek was happier.
Young, 16, won the contest’s teen division and, in doing so, paid homage to her family’s legacy, the memory of a beloved and gone-too-soon role model and, maybe, her own athletic ability. After all, hoop dancing is just one of her many talents; others include volleyball, basketball and softball.
“It’s rare to find kids that wanna try everything and be part of everything and take ownership, and that’s what she does,” SFIS head softball coach Oliver Torres said of his star player. “She takes pride in showing ownership of her school and her team and where she comes from and everything like that.”
Sometimes, pride and grit connect in amazing ways. Such was the case for Young at the world championships, when she turned frustration into inspiration.
Advancing unexpectedly into the second round after rushing to the competition, Young then endured three more rounds of competition, including a dance-off against fellow SFIS student Mitchell Gray in the final, en route to winning the teen title with a 192-point score from judges.
The victory allowed Young to add another chapter in her family’s hoop dance history. Her uncle, fellow world champion Nakotah LaRance, parlayed his artistic style into a three-year run with Cirque du Soleil, plus an acting career before his unexpected death in 2020 at age 30. Her aunt, ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, also performed with her brother for Cirque du Soleil and is a model and actress.
The LaRances’ father, Steve LaRance, was instrumental in helping Nakotah LaRance create the Lightning Boy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides instruction for hoop dancing and other forms of dance for Native American kids, in 2013. ShanDien Sonwai LaRance is an instructor for the group.
Denipah said her daughter, who took the last name of her father, Darren Young, has been a hoop dancer since she could walk; Nakotah LaRance and ShanDien Sonwai LaRance were her instructors.
“When she was like maybe 2, she was dancing [at the World Championship Hoop Dance contest],” Denipah said. “We have pictures of her when she was in the Tiny Tots division.”
Last month’s hoop dance weekend was going to feature the family, as organizers held a memorial for Nakotah LaRance. It was the first time the event had been held in person since his death. After cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant increased, the recognition was moved from February to March to ensure people could attend.
“I think it worked out. It was a good turnout,” Denipah said of the rescheduling decision.
If nothing else, the timing worked perfectly because Young, who is Hopi, Navajo and Ohkay Owingeh, said she would not have performed on the original date because she was engulfed in basketball. She was a starting forward on the SFIS team that lost in the Class 3A championship game in mid-March.
She still did not plan to dance until a week before the contest, saying she did it to honor her uncle.
Steve LaRance said Nakotah LaRance had a profound effect on Young, especially after his death in a climbing accident. Not only was he her uncle and instructor, but Steve LaRance said one of Young’s first plane rides was to see Nakotah LaRance perform at the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015.
“I think it reinstilled in all of us, including her, the desire to continue dancing and to continue teaching the young kids,” Steve LaRance said. “She does step in and help [ShanDien Sonwai LaRance], who has now become the master instructor for the organization, and help teach the younger kids as well.”
The family influence was clear at the contest. The coral dress Young wore for the competition was designed by her aunt; her mother created her leggings. Steve LaRance played the drum and chanted during Young’s dance-off.
First, though, she had to get to Phoenix. Young said she and her mother were running late, and they reached the gate for their flight only to find the doors had been shut moments before their arrival. Denipah said she had little sleep the night before their intended flight, and her daughter took up the driving duties for the first leg of the trip while she slept. Denipah handled the second leg, and they finally got to Phoenix with only minutes to spare.
Young arrived at the competition as her name was announced.
Each dance has a five-minute limit; competitors are judged on precision, timing, rhythm, showmanship and speed. Young said she didn’t feel like she put together a performance worthy of advancing to the second round, which she had never reached in the past.
But she went out to have fun.
“We barely made it on time, and I was surprised,” Young said. “I didn’t think my first performance was going to be that great. I mean, it went pretty smoothly, so ...”
Denipah said she believes Young’s time in other sports kept her in shape and probably helped her maintain the coordination to perform. Young dances on occasion at public events and on the weekends at the Plaza with the rest of the Lightning Boy group.
That constant action — on top of participation in all those other sports — came in handy at the competition. Young didn’t wilt in the Arizona heat as the finals began.
“It’s like trying to jump rope for a minute,” Denipah said. “It’s really rigorous. So, I have to imagine in some ways all that activity that she does — whether it’s basketball, volleyball or even softball — it kinda helps, at least from a conditioning standpoint, because she’s on her feet so much. She’s capable of handling five minutes.”
As Young continued to advance, the excitement and nervousness grew within the family. Denipah said she could tell her daughter “was in her own head” during the second round, but she still made it to the finals. After that, Young just relaxed. When she was announced as the teen division winner, Denipah said she was very proud of not only her but of Gray because they danced in honor of Nakotah LaRance.
Steve LaRance said it was an emotional moment because it capped a weekend that was a tribute to an entire family.
“We were humbled that they honored Nakotah and his contributions to the world,” Steve said. “Then for my granddaughter to walk away with the teenage championship was just kind of, like, a gift. You know, a blessing.”
Upon her return to Santa Fe, it was back to softball, where she’s one of the top pitchers in New Mexico’s Class 3A. Young threw a perfect game for the Lady Braves in a 15-0 win over Raton on March 29 — the first in the program’s history. She followed that by striking out 31 batters in a doubleheader sweep of St. Michael’s on April 2. She is 3-1 on the mound this season, with a 1.06 earned-run average and 83 strikeouts — tops in Class 3A.
Young said she has not thought about her college plans yet, preferring to focus on the present.
“I mean, the future is going to be there, regardless,” Young said.
The day before her 31-strikeout performance, Young got a chance to dazzle as a hoop dancer during a gallery exhibition for the late artist DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. She said the past few weeks have been dizzying, but she focuses less on the pressure of performing and instead concentrates on the fun.
As much as hoop dancing is a family tie that binds, she said she finds joy in sports — especially softball, in which she has competed since she was 5.
“I just try and make everything like just to have fun and not to put a lot of pressure on myself and just to play,” Young said. “Go out there and play like you love the sport.”
Still, not many athletes can also attach “hoop dance world champion” to their résumé. And can any of them say they missed a flight along the way?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.