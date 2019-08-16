2019 Santa Fe Indian Market winners

The Best of Show-winning piece by Jackie Bread (Blackfeet). Courtesy image

Best of Show: Jackie Bread (Blackfeet)

Classification I — Jewelry

Best of Class: Sarah Aragon (Diné)

I: Division A: Traditional Jewelry using culturally acceptable materials (including silver, beads, quills, brass, copper, stones shells, etc.), traditional techniques and designs.

Best of Division: Kyle Lee-Anderson

IA: Category 101 — Necklaces

First Place: Kyle Lee-Anderson

Second Place: Trent Lee-Anderson

Honorable Mention: Charley Matthew

IA: Category 102 — Bracelets and watchbands

First Place: Alice Lister

Second Place: Lyle Secatero

Honorable Mention: Jacob Morgan

IA: Category 103 — Rings

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Ivan Howard

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 104 — Pins and pendants

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 105 — Earrings

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

IA: Category 106 — Concho Belts

First Place: Vernon Haskie

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 107 — Buckles (including ranger sets)

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Ramon Dalangyawma

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 108 — Ketohs and bolos

First Place: Allison Lee

Second Place: Ramon Dalangyawma

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 109 — Coordinated sets

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: DeAnna Nez

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IA: Category 110 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Jacob Morgan

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

I: Division B: Traditional Stones and Shells (Pre-contact-style jewelry-heishi, inlay, etc.)

Best of Division: Andrew Lovato

IB: Category 201 — Necklaces

First Place: Andrew Lovato

Second Place: Pilar Lovato

Honorable Mention: Andrew Lovato (two), Harvey Abeyta

IB: Category 202 — Bracelets and watchbands

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IB: Category 203 — Rings

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IB: Category 204 — Pins and pendants

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IB: Category 205 — Earrings

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IB: Category 206 — Bolos, & buckles (including ranger sets)

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IB: Category 207 — Coordinated sets

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

I: Division C: Contemporary Jewelry, any materials

Best of Division: Sarah Aragon

IC: Category 301 — Necklaces

First Place: Jason Brown

Second Place: Veronica Benally

Honorable Mention: Veronica Poblano

IC: Category 302 — Bracelets and watchbands

First Place: Wes Willie

Second Place: Jason Brown

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IC: Category 303 — Rings

First Place: Tim Herrera

Second Place: Jay Jacob Livingston

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IC: Category 304 — Pins and pendants

First Place: L. Eugene Nelson

Second Place: Vernon Haskie

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IC: Category 305 — Earrings

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Melvin Platero

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IC: Category 306 — Concho Belts

First Place: Veronica Benally

Second Place: Pat Pruitt

Honorable Mention: Alex Sanchez

IC: Category 307 — Buckles (including ranger sets)

First Place: Benson Manygoats

Second Place: Shane Hendren

Honorable Mention: Alex Sanchez

IC: Category 308 — Ketoh and, bolos

First Place: Benson Manygoats

Second Place: None Awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IC: Category 309 — Coordinated sets

First Place: Bryan Joe

Second Place: Maria Samora

Honorable Mention: Benson Manygoats

IC: Category 310 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Sarah Aragon

Second Place: Erick Begay

Honorable Mention: Benson Manygoats

I: Division D: Contemporary Stones and Shell Jewelry (Heishi, Inlay, etc.)

Best of Division: Charlene Sanchez Reano

ID: Category 401 — Necklaces

First Place: Gerard & Mary Loretta Calabaza

Second Place: Richard Aquilar

Honorable Mention: None awarded

ID: Category 402 — Bracelets and watchbands

First Place: Charlene Sanchez Reano

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

ID: Category 403 — Rings

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

ID: Category 404 — Pins and Pendants

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

ID: Category 405 — Earrings

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

ID: Category 406 — Bolos & Buckles (including ranger sets)

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

ID: Category 407 — Coordinated sets

First Place: Valerie Calabaza

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

Classification II — Pottery

Best of Class: Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo)

II: Division A: Traditional Unpainted Pottery

Best of Division: Nancy Youngblood

IIA: Category 501 — Pitch finish, any form

First Place: Jared Tso

Second Place: Samuel Manymules

Honorable Mention: Jared Tso

IIA: Category 502 — Micaceous Ware in the style of Taos, Nambe, Picuris, any form

First Place: Brandon Ortiz Concha

Second Place: Sheldon Nunez Velarde

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIA: Category 503 — Plain burnished/polished finish (can have impressions, e.g. bear claw), any form

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IIA: Category 504 — melon bowls and melon jars, formed or carved

First Place: Nancy Youngblood

Second Place: Camilla Toya

Honorable Mention: Dominique Toya

IIA: Category 505 — Other Plain ware

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

II: Division B: Traditional Painted Pottery

Best of Division: Delores Juanico

IIB: Category 601 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Hopi, any form

First Place: Garrett Maho

Second Place: Garrett Maho

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIB: Category 602 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Zuni, Acoma, Laguna, any form

First Place: Delores Juanico

Second Place: Rebecca Lucario

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIB: Category 603 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Cochiti, Santo Domingo, Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, Tesuque, Nambe, San Juan, Pojoaque, any form

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIB: Category 604 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Jemez, Zia, Santa Ana, Sandia, San Felipe, Isleta, any form

First Place: Elizabeth and Marcellus Medina

Second Place: Dominique and Maxine Toya

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIB: Category 605 — Figures/Manas

First Place: Virgil Ortiz

Second Place: Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIB: Category 606 — Traditional storytellers, including sets

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Maxine Toya

Honorable Mention: None awarded

II: Division C: Traditional Burnished Black or Red Ware; Incised, Painted or Carved

Best of Division: Autumn Borts-Medlock

IIC: Category 701 — Carved or incised, Black or red, under 8 inches

First Place: Jonathan Naranjo

Second Place: Harrison Begay Jr.

Honorable Mention: Chris Youngblood

IIC: Category 702 — Carved or incised, black or red, over 8 inches

First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock

Second Place: Daniel Begay

Honorable Mention: Chris Youngblood

IIC: Category 703 — Woodland, incised or carved

First Place: Chase Kahwinhut Earles

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIC: Category 704 — Incised or carved, any form

First Place: Nancy Youngblood

Second Place: Dominique Toya

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIC: Category 705 — Painted designs on a black or red burnished or polished surface, any form in the style of San Ildefonso

First Place: Erik Fender

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

II: Division D: Contemporary pottery, any form or design, using Native materials with or without added decorative elements; traditional firing techniques

Best of Division: Russell Sanchez

IID: Category 801 — Sgraffitto, any form

First Place: Debra and Preston Duwyenie

Second Place: Russell Sanchez

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Naranjo

IID: Category 802 — Carved, any form

First Place: Chris Youngblood

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IID: Category 803 — Unpainted any form

First Place: Preston Duwyenie

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IID: Category 804 — Painted any form

First Place: Russell Sanchez

Second Place: Jason Garcia

Honorable Mention: Alisha Sanchez

IID: Category 805 — Figures, including sets

First Place: Russell Sanchez

Second Place: Marcia Padilla

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IID: Category 806 — With added elements (like beads, feathers, stones, etc.), any form

First Place: Erik Fender

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IID: Category 807 — Miscellaneous

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

II: Division E: Contemporary Pottery, any form or design, using commercial clays/glazes, all firing techniques

Best of Division: Gabriel Paloma

IIE: Category 901 — Slabwork

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IIE: Category 902 — Wheel thrown

First Place: Shirley Brauker

Second Place: Jason Wesaw

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

IIE: Category 903 — Figures, including sets

First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock

Second Place: Lorraine Gala-Lewis

Honorable Mention: Bonnie Fragua-Johnson, Noreen Simplicio

IIE: Category 904 — With added elements (like beads, feathers, stones, etc.), any form

First Place: Kathleen Wall

Second Place: Natasha Smoke Santiago

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

IIE: Category 905 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Hubert Candelario

Second Place: Emily Tsosie

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIE: Category 906 — Sgraffito and carved; any form

First Place: Jennifer Tafoya

Second Place: Aaron Cajero

Honorable Mention: Charles Kahwinhut Earles

IIE: Category 907 — Painted, any form

First Place: Gabriel Paloma

Second Place: Frederica Antonio

Honorable Mention: None awarded

II: Division F: Miniature pots; individual pieces under 3 inches in any dimension

Best of Division: Allen Aragon

IIF: Category 1001 — Traditional

First Place: Rebecca Lucario

Second Place: Delores Juanico

Honorable Mention: Daniel Begay

IIF: Category 1002 — Contemporary

First Place: Allen Aragon

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIF: Category 1003 — Figures including sets

First Place: Jennifer Tafoya

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIF: Category 1004 — Sets where overall size exceeds 3 inches in any dimension

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

Classification III — Paintings, Drawings, Graphics and Photography

Best of Class: Marwin Begaye (Diné)

III: Division A: Representational Painting/graphics (realistic/stylized) — including miniatures

Best of Division: Virgil Vigil

IIIA: Category 1101 — Oil; including oil sticks, and oil pastels

First Place: Avis Charley

Second Place: JR Sanders

Honorable Mention: Kwani Winder

IIIA: Category 1102 — Acrylic

First Place: Jason Parrish

Second Place: Merlin Little Thunder

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIA: Category 1103 — Gouache/opaque and transparent watercolor, “Studio Style”

First Place: Virgil Vigil

Second Place: Norma Howard

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIA: Category 1104 — Pencil, pen/ink, scratch board, chalk, charcoals

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Wade Patton

Honorable Mention: Jeremy Cavin

IIIA: Category 1105 — Mixed Media 2D art

First Place: Jim Yellowhawk

Second Place: Ben Nelson

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIA: Category 1106 — Ledger Art, any medium

First Place: Darryl L Growing Thunder

Second Place: Lauren Good Day

Honorable Mention: Dolores Purdy

III: Division B: Abstract Painting/graphics — including miniatures

Best of Division: Brent Learned

IIIB: Category 1201 — Oil, including oil sticks and oil pastels

First Place: Monty Little

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: Sallyann Paschall

IIIB: Category 1202 — Acrylic

First Place: Merlin Little Thunder

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: Roberta Begay

IIIB: Category 1203 — Gouache/opaque and transparent watercolor

First Place: Garrett Etsitty

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIB: Category 1204 — Pencil, pen/ink, scratch board, chalk, charcoals

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Rowan Harrison

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIB: Category 1205 — Mixed Media 2D art

First Place: Brent Learned

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

III: Division C: Sandpaintings

Best of Division: Rosie Yellowhair

IIIC: Category 1301 — Traditional in style and designs

First Place: Rosie Yellowhair

Second Place: Rosie Yellowhair

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIC: Category 1302 — Contemporary in style and designs

First Place: Rosie Yellowhair

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

III: Division D: Print-making

Best of Division: Marwin Begaye

IIID: Category 1401 — Lithographs, Woodcuts and Etchings (includes other Intaglio techniques)

First Place: Marwin Begaye

Second Place: Marwin Begaye

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIID: Category 1402 — Monoprints and Monotypes

First Place: Monty Little

Second Place: Monty Little

Honorable Mention: Bobby C. Martin, Randy Kemp

IIID: Category 1403 — Serigraph/Silkscreen

First Place: Terram Last Gun

Second Place: Bobby C. Martin

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIID: Category 1404 — Miscellaneous (includes embossed paper, collograph, mixed media, etc)

First Place: Dawn Dark Mountain

Second Place: Gordon Coons

Honorable Mention: Gordon Coons

III: Division E: Photography

Best of Division: Deborah Lujan

IIIE: Category 1501 — Black and White or Continuous Tone: (Light exposed metallic prints)

First Place: Deborah Lujan

Second Place: Shannon Stevens

Honorable Mention: Priscilla Tacheney

IIIE: Category 1502 — Color: (Light exposed metallic prints)

First Place: Parker Johnson

Second Place: Lester Harragarra

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IIIE: Category 1503 — Alternative Process: (Handcrafted, manually applied or transferred emulsions or dyes, exposed by light

First Place: Sam Minkler

Second Place: Eugene Tapahe

Honorable Mention: Tedra Begay

IIIE: Category 1504 — Digital: (Computer generated giclée, light jet and iris media)

First Place: Cara Romero

Second Place: Ungelbah Davila

Honorable Mention: Cara Romero

III Division F: Computer Generated Graphics

Best of Division: Damian Jim

IIIF: Category 1601 — Digitally altered primary sources and printed, (e.g. altered digitized photographs).

First Place: Cara Romero

Second Place: Adrian Pinnecoose

Honorable Mention: Dante Biss-Glayson

IIIF: Category 1602 — 100 percent digitally created work printed in 2D (paper, canvas, etc)

First Place: Damian Jim

Second Place: Andy Everson

Honorable Mention: Andy Everson

Classification IV — Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carvings and Sculpture

Best of Class: Aaron Honyumptewa (Hopi/Picuris Pueblo)

IV: Division A: Traditional Carved Dolls, Including Old Style and Revival

Best of Division: Kevin Honyouti

IVA: Category 1701 — Hopi Carved Dolls, Traditional Style

First Place: Kevin Honyouti

Second Place: Eric Kayquaptewa

Honorable Mention: Tayron Polequaptewa, Randall Brokeshoulder, Kevin Honyouti

IVA: Category 1702 — Zuni Carved Dolls, Traditional Style

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IV: Division B: Contemporary Carved Dolls and Sculpture

Best of Division: Aaron Honyumptewa

IVB: Category 1801 — Pueblo Carved Dolls

First Place: Donald Sockyma

Second Place: Stetson Honyumptewa

Honorable Mention: Robert Albert, Aaron Honyumptewa

IVB: Category 1802 — Pueblo Carved Dolls, Including Base

First Place: Aaron Honyumptewa

Second Place: Mark Taho

Honorable Mention: Ronald Honyumptewa

IVB: Category 1803 — Pueblo Carved Sculptures

First Place: Mavasta Honyouti

Second Place: Ronald Honyumptewa

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IVB: Category 1804 — Other Pueblo Carved Dolls (e.g. clowns, social dancers)

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Mavasta Honyouti

Honorable Mention: None awarded

Classification V — Sculpture

Best of Class: Troy Sice (Zuni)

V: Division A: Representational Sculpture (realistic/stylized)

Best of Division: Troy Sice

VA: Category 1901 — Stone

First Place: Ryan Benally

Second Place: Bruce LaFountain

Honorable Mention: Upton Ethelbah

VA: Category 1902 — Cast Metal

First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock

Second Place: Eddy Shorty

Honorable Mention: Upton Ethelbah, Joe Cajero Jr.

VA: Category 1903 — Fabricated Metal

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Mark Fischer

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VA: Category 1904 — Precious Metal (includes nonwearable jewelry)

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

VA: Category 1905 — Wood (except Katchina and Katchina sculptures; they go in Class IV)

First Place: James Johnson

Second Place: James Johnson

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VA: Category 1906 — Glass

First Place: Carol Lujan

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VA: Category 1907 — Clay

First Place: Randy Chitto

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VA: Category 1908 — Mixed media

First Place: Troy Sice

Second Place: William Rogers

Honorable Mention: None awarded

V: Division B: Abstract Sculpture (Nonobjective)

Best of Division: Robert Spooner Marcus

VB: Category 2001 — Stone

First Place: Saige LaFountain

Second Place: Cliff Fragua

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VB: Category 2002 — Cast Metal

First Place: Tammy Garcia

Second Place: None Awarded

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

VA: Category 2003 — Fabricated Metal

First Place: Frederick Begay Jr.

Second Place: Frederick Begay Jr.

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VA: Category 2004 — Precious metal (includes nonwearable jewelry)

First Place: Shane Perley-Dutcher

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VB: Category 2005 — Wood

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Antoinette Thompson

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VB: Category 2006 — Glass

First Place: Robert Spooner Marcus

Second Place: Robert Spooner Marcus

Honorable Mention: Carol Lujan

VB: Category 2007 — Clay

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

VB: Category 2008 — Mixed media

First Place: Troy Sice

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

V: Division C: Fetishes/Miniature Sculpture

Best of Division: Kateri Sanchez-Quandelacy

VC: Category 2101 — Traditional Pueblo Fetishes

First Place: Kateri Sanchez-Quandelacy

Second Place: Raymond Tsalate

Honorable Mention: Sharon Manuel and Daniel Weahkee

VC: Category 2102 — Non-Pueblo Fetishes

First Place: Joseph Begay

Second Place: Joseph Begay

Honorable Mention: Troy Sice

VC: Category 2103 — Miniature sculptures

First Place: Ricky Laahty

Second Place: Raymond Tsalate

Honorable Mention: Brian Yatsattie

Classification VI — Textiles

Best of Class: Venancio Aragon (Diné)

VI: Division A: Traditional Woven Textiles

First Place: Barbara Ornelas

VIA: Category 2201 — Diné; blankets, rugs, dress

First Place: Barbara Ornelas

Second Place: Venancio Aragon

Honorable Mention: Lola Cody, Calandra Cook, Tahnibaa Naataanii

VIA: Category 2202 — Pueblo blankets, rugs, belts, etc.

First Place: Akema Honyumptewa

Second Place: Stetson Honyumptewa

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIA: Category 2203 — Other, i.e., Chilkat blankets, capes, etc.

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

VI: Division B: Contemporary Woven Textiles

Best of Division: Venancio Aragon

VIB: Category 2301 — Rugs, blankets, and other large furnishings

First Place: Venancio Aragon

Second Place: Charlene Laughing

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIB: Category 2302 — Pillows, placemats, and other small furnishings

First Place: Charlene Laughing

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIB: Category 2303 — Woven garments, i.e., skirts, coats, tops, etc.

First Place: Tahninbaa Naataanii

Second Place: None Awarded

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

VI: Division C: Traditional Embroidered Garments/Dress

Best of Division: Isabel Gonzales

VIC: Category 2401 — Pueblo mantas, kilts, sashes, etc.

First Place: Isabel Gonzales

Second Place: Isabel Gonzales

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIC: Category 2402 — Other traditional style garments/dress

First Place: Aaron Honyumptewa

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VI: Division D: Contemporary Dress

Best of Division: Penny Singer

VID: Category 2501 — Garments

First Place: Penny Singer

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VID: Category 2502 — Accessories

First Place: Christy Ruby

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VI: Division E: Other techniques, Contemporary and Traditional

Best of Division: Sandy Wilson

VIE: Category 2601 — Sprang, knitting, finger weaving, braiding, crochet

First Place: Sandy Wilson

Second Place: Tyra Shackelford

Honorable Mention: None awarded

Classification VII — Diverse Art Forms

Best of Class: Dana Warrington (Menominee/Potawatomi)

VII: Division A: Functional objects

Best of Division: Glenda McKay

VIIA: Category 2701 — Pipes

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

VIIA: Category 2702 — Drums, with or without stands

First Place: Sean Rising Sun Flanagan

Second Place: Thomas Herrera

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIA: Category 2703 — Flutes and whistles, with or without stands and carrying bags

First Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel

Second Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIA: Category 2704 — Rattles and Fans

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Peter Boome

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIA: Category 2705 — Bows/arrows, quivers

First Place: Glenda McKay

Second Place: Albert Bowie

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

VIIA: Category 2706 — Bags and pouches

First Place: Glenda McKay

Second Place: Monica Raphael

Honorable Mention: None Awarded

VIIA: Category 2707 — Powwow dance gear, individual objects or sets (Bustles, roaches, arm/leg bands, combs, etc.)

First Place: Lauren Good Day

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIA: Category 2708 — Nonbeaded attire (not woven)

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIA: Category 2709 — Miscellaneous contemporary objects (fashion accessories, knives, etc.)

First Place: Kevin Pourier

Second Place: Daniel Worcester

Honorable Mention: Emil Her Many Horses, Francisco Bailon

VIIA: Category 2710 — Miscellaneous traditional objects

First Place: Daniel Vallo

Second Place: Dave Chavarria

Honorable Mention: Daniel Vallo

VII: Division B: Nonutilitarian objects, ethnographic art

Best of Division: Dana Warrington

VIIB: Category 2801 — Wall-hangings, cultural objects with added elements to display on a vertical surface

First Place: James Black

Second Place: Dale Campbell

Honorable Mention: Peter Boome, Dallin Maybee

VIIB: Category 2802 — Framed or mounted, cultural objects that have been framed or mounted for display)

First Place: Jackie Sevier

Second Place: Jackie Sevier

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIB: Category 2803 — Mixed-media dolls and soft sculpture without a predominance of beadwork and quillwork

First Place: Dana Warrington

Second Place: Emil Her Many Horses

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIB: Category 2804 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Dennis Esquivel

Second Place: Rainard Scott

Honorable Mention: Kevin Pourier

Classification VIII — Bead Work and Quill Work

Best of Class: Jackie Bread (Blackfeet)

VIII: Division A: Articles of Attire

Best of Division: Monica Raphael

VIIIA: Category 2901 — Beaded clothing, nonwoven (all, except moccasins)

First Place: Monica Raphael

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIIA: Category 2902 — Moccasins

First Place: Leith Mankewa

Second Place: Dana Warrington

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIIA: Category 2903 — Accessories (including coordinated sets)

First Place: Sandra Okuma

Second Place: Christal Ratt

Honorable Mention: Alexa Rae Day, Elias Not Afraid, Hollis Chitto

VIII: Division B: Dolls and Soft Sculptures

Best of Division: Juanita and Joyce Growing Thunder Fogarty

VIIIB: Category 3001 — Plains Style Dolls/Soft Sculptures with a predominance of beadwork and/or quillwork

First Place: Juanita and Joyce Growing Thunder Fogarty

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIIIB: Category 3002 — Southwestern Style Dolls with a predominance of beadwork

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Farlan Quetawki

Honorable Mention: None awarded

VIX: Division C: Other Items, Nonattire

Best of Division: Jackie Bread

VIIIC: Category 3101 — Contemporary Beadwork and/or Quillwork. Any Form

First Place: Jackie Bread

Second Place: Summer Peters

Honorable Mention: Hollis Chitto

VIIIC: Category 3102 — Cradleboards

First Place: Joyce Growing Thunder

Second Place: Christal Ratt

Honorable Mention: Donald and Carla Hemlock

VIIIC: Category 3103 — Miscellaneous Objects

First Place: Jessa Rae Growing Thunder

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

Classification XI — Basketry

Best of Class: Jeremy Frey (Passamaquoddy)

XI: Division A: Southwest Baskets

Best of Division: None awarded

XIA: Category 3201 — Plaited, Wicker

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

XIA: Category 3202 — Twined

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

XIA: Category 3203 — Coiled

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

XIA: Category 3204 — Miniature

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

XIA: Category 3205 — Contemporary

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

XI: Division B: Outside the Southwest Baskets

Best of Division: Jeremy Frey

XIB: Category 3301 — Plaited, Wicker

First Place: Jeremy Frey

Second Place: Jeremy Frey

Honorable Mention: Ganessa Frey

XIB: Category 3302 — Twined

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

XIB: Category 3303 — Coiled

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Don Johnston

Honorable Mention: None awarded

XIB: Category 3304 — Miniature

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Theresa Secord

Honorable Mention: None awarded

XIB: Category 3305 — Contemporary

First Place: Don Johnston

Second Place: Gabriel Frey

Honorable Mention: Jeremy Frey, Ronnieleigh and Stonehorse Goeman

Classification IX — Youth (17 years and under)

Best of Class: Robert Begay (Diné)

IX: Division A: Ages 9 and Under

Best of Division: Gracelyn Growing Thunder

IXA: Category 3401 — Jewelry (metal, with or without stones)

First Place: Apaolo Benally

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3402 — Jewelry (All stone, shell or other)

First Place: Aydrian Day

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3403 — Pottery miniatures

First Place: Zian Moquino

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3404 — Pottery figures, animal

First Place: Brayden Fragua

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3405 — Pottery figures, all other

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Brayden Fragua

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3406 — Pottery burnished black or red, painted, carved, sgraffito or undecorated

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IXA: Category 3407 — Pottery, nonburnished (matte), painted or undecorated

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3408 — Paintings

First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder

Second Place: Apaolo Benally

Honorable Mention: Emily Shakespeare-Morgan, Apaolo Benally

IXA: Category 3409 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other

First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3410 — Sculpture

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3411 — Textiles, Embroidered or Woven

First Place: Aydrian Day

Second Place: Georgeanne Growing Thunder

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3413 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXA: Category 3414 — Basketry

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IX: Division B: Ages 10-13

Best of Division: Payton Growing Thunder-Fogarty

IXB: Category 3501 — Jewelry (metal, without stones)

First Place: Giovanni Benally

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3502 — Jewelry (metal, with stones)

First Place: Mosgaadace Casuse

Second Place: Mosgaadace Casuse

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3503 — Jewelry (all stone, shell or other)

First Place: Kateri Miller

Second Place: Temuujin Abeyta

Honorable Mention: Temuujin Abeyta

IXB: Category 3504 — Pottery-miniatures

First Place: Oriyah Wallace

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3505 — Pottery figures, all forms

First Place: Tara Lujan-Baker

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3506 — Pottery, burnished black or red, painted, carved, sgraffito or undecorated

First Place: Derrick Garcia

Second Place: Oriyah Wallace

Honorable Mention: Derrick Garcia

IXB: Category 3507 — Pottery, Nonburnished (matte), either painted or undecorated

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IXB: Category 3508 — Paintings

First Place: Giovanni Benally

Second Place: Terion John

Honorable Mention: Mary Helen Grace Brown

IXB: Category 3509 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IXB: Category 3510 — Sculpture

First Place: Tara Lujan-Baker

Second Place: Terion John

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3511 — Textiles (embroidered or woven)

First Place: Karmen Growing Thunder-Fogarty

Second Place: Karmen Growing Thunder-Fogarty

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3513 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Payton Growing Thunder-Fogarty

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXB: Category 3514 — Basketry

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IX: Division C: Ages 14-17

Best of Division: Robert Begay

IXC: Category 3601 — Jewelry (metal, without stones)

First Place: Cypress Anderson

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3602 — Jewelry (metal, with stones)

First Place: Robert Begay

Second Place: Alyssa Kohlmeyer

Honorable Mention: Alyssa Kohlmeyer

IXC: Category 3603 — Jewelry (all stone, shell or other)

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

IXC: Category 3604 — Pottery, miniatures

First Place: Lea Aquino

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3605 — Pottery figures, all forms

First Place: Tehya Davis

Second Place: Juanita Patricio

Honorable Mention:

Juanita Patricio

IXC: Category 3606 - Pottery, Burnished Black or Red, Painted, Carved, Sgraffito, or Undecorated

First Place: Ty Moquino

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3607 — Pottery, Nonburnished (matte), either painted or undecorated

First Place: Tehya Davis

Second Place: None awarded

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3608 — Paintings

First Place: Elle Claw

Second Place: Sequoia Anderson

Honorable Mention: Jantana Ecki

IXC: Category 3609 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other

First Place: Wanbdi Growing Thunder

Second Place: Jayden Secody

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3610 — Sculpture

First Place: None awarded

Second Place: Leonardo Chattin

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3611 — Textiles (Embroidered or Woven)

First Place: Ethan Laughing

Second Place: Kiyaannii Reeves

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3613 — Miscellaneous

First Place: Camryn Ahhaitty Growing Thunder

Second Place: Camryn Ahhaitty Growing Thunder

Honorable Mention: None awarded

IXC: Category 3614 — Basketry

First Place: No entries

Second Place: No entries

Honorable Mention: No entries

SPECIAL AWARDS

Bernard Ewell Innovation Award

Thomas Farris

Editors Choice Native American Art Magazine

Marla Allison

Western Art Collector Magazine Editor’s Choice Award

Randall Brokeshoulder, Peter Dechert Award, Mavasta Honyouti

Helen Naha Memorial Award for Hopi Pottery

Deborah Clashin

IAIA Distinguished Alumni Award

Monty Little

Mark Tahbo Award

Dee Setalla

Sara Fina Tafoya Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery, 10 inches and under; black

Nancy Younblood

Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery, 10 inches and taller or 10 inches wide; black

Nancy Youngblood

Mela Youngblood Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery. Traditional methods with a contemporary shape or design; black, any size

Chris Youngblood

Tony Da Memorial Award: “New Vision in Pueblo Pottery.” For excellence in the creative and innovative use of traditional materials and techniques in creating new styles in Pueblo Pottery.

Jennifer Tafoya

Pueblo Pottery Excellence Award. For creative excellence in the use of traditional materials and Native techniques and designs in Pueblo pottery

Marcellus and Elizabeth Medina

Anita Da Memorial Student Award. To encourage the work of a promising student Pueblo potter.

Ty Moquino

Oqwa-Pi Painting Award. For excellence in Pueblo-style painting.

Thomas Tapia