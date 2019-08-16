2019 Santa Fe Indian Market winners

Best of Show: Jackie Bread (Blackfeet)
Classification I — Jewelry
Best of Class: Sarah Aragon (Diné)
I: Division A: Traditional Jewelry using culturally acceptable materials (including silver, beads, quills, brass, copper, stones shells, etc.), traditional techniques and designs.
Best of Division: Kyle Lee-Anderson
IA: Category 101 — Necklaces
First Place: Kyle Lee-Anderson
Second Place: Trent Lee-Anderson
Honorable Mention: Charley Matthew
IA: Category 102 — Bracelets and watchbands
First Place: Alice Lister
Second Place: Lyle Secatero
Honorable Mention: Jacob Morgan
IA: Category 103 — Rings
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Ivan Howard
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 104 — Pins and pendants
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 105 — Earrings
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IA: Category 106 — Concho Belts
First Place: Vernon Haskie
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 107 — Buckles (including ranger sets)
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Ramon Dalangyawma
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 108 — Ketohs and bolos
First Place: Allison Lee
Second Place: Ramon Dalangyawma
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 109 — Coordinated sets
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: DeAnna Nez
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IA: Category 110 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Jacob Morgan
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
I: Division B: Traditional Stones and Shells (Pre-contact-style jewelry-heishi, inlay, etc.)
Best of Division: Andrew Lovato
IB: Category 201 — Necklaces
First Place: Andrew Lovato
Second Place: Pilar Lovato
Honorable Mention: Andrew Lovato (two), Harvey Abeyta
IB: Category 202 — Bracelets and watchbands
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IB: Category 203 — Rings
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IB: Category 204 — Pins and pendants
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IB: Category 205 — Earrings
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IB: Category 206 — Bolos, & buckles (including ranger sets)
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IB: Category 207 — Coordinated sets
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
I: Division C: Contemporary Jewelry, any materials
Best of Division: Sarah Aragon
IC: Category 301 — Necklaces
First Place: Jason Brown
Second Place: Veronica Benally
Honorable Mention: Veronica Poblano
IC: Category 302 — Bracelets and watchbands
First Place: Wes Willie
Second Place: Jason Brown
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IC: Category 303 — Rings
First Place: Tim Herrera
Second Place: Jay Jacob Livingston
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IC: Category 304 — Pins and pendants
First Place: L. Eugene Nelson
Second Place: Vernon Haskie
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IC: Category 305 — Earrings
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Melvin Platero
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IC: Category 306 — Concho Belts
First Place: Veronica Benally
Second Place: Pat Pruitt
Honorable Mention: Alex Sanchez
IC: Category 307 — Buckles (including ranger sets)
First Place: Benson Manygoats
Second Place: Shane Hendren
Honorable Mention: Alex Sanchez
IC: Category 308 — Ketoh and, bolos
First Place: Benson Manygoats
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IC: Category 309 — Coordinated sets
First Place: Bryan Joe
Second Place: Maria Samora
Honorable Mention: Benson Manygoats
IC: Category 310 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Sarah Aragon
Second Place: Erick Begay
Honorable Mention: Benson Manygoats
I: Division D: Contemporary Stones and Shell Jewelry (Heishi, Inlay, etc.)
Best of Division: Charlene Sanchez Reano
ID: Category 401 — Necklaces
First Place: Gerard & Mary Loretta Calabaza
Second Place: Richard Aquilar
Honorable Mention: None awarded
ID: Category 402 — Bracelets and watchbands
First Place: Charlene Sanchez Reano
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
ID: Category 403 — Rings
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
ID: Category 404 — Pins and Pendants
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
ID: Category 405 — Earrings
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
ID: Category 406 — Bolos & Buckles (including ranger sets)
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
ID: Category 407 — Coordinated sets
First Place: Valerie Calabaza
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
Classification II — Pottery
Best of Class: Russell Sanchez (San Ildefonso Pueblo)
II: Division A: Traditional Unpainted Pottery
Best of Division: Nancy Youngblood
IIA: Category 501 — Pitch finish, any form
First Place: Jared Tso
Second Place: Samuel Manymules
Honorable Mention: Jared Tso
IIA: Category 502 — Micaceous Ware in the style of Taos, Nambe, Picuris, any form
First Place: Brandon Ortiz Concha
Second Place: Sheldon Nunez Velarde
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIA: Category 503 — Plain burnished/polished finish (can have impressions, e.g. bear claw), any form
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IIA: Category 504 — melon bowls and melon jars, formed or carved
First Place: Nancy Youngblood
Second Place: Camilla Toya
Honorable Mention: Dominique Toya
IIA: Category 505 — Other Plain ware
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
II: Division B: Traditional Painted Pottery
Best of Division: Delores Juanico
IIB: Category 601 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Hopi, any form
First Place: Garrett Maho
Second Place: Garrett Maho
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIB: Category 602 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Zuni, Acoma, Laguna, any form
First Place: Delores Juanico
Second Place: Rebecca Lucario
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIB: Category 603 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Cochiti, Santo Domingo, Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, Tesuque, Nambe, San Juan, Pojoaque, any form
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIB: Category 604 — Painted polychrome pottery in the style of Jemez, Zia, Santa Ana, Sandia, San Felipe, Isleta, any form
First Place: Elizabeth and Marcellus Medina
Second Place: Dominique and Maxine Toya
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIB: Category 605 — Figures/Manas
First Place: Virgil Ortiz
Second Place: Lisa Holt and Harlan Reano
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIB: Category 606 — Traditional storytellers, including sets
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Maxine Toya
Honorable Mention: None awarded
II: Division C: Traditional Burnished Black or Red Ware; Incised, Painted or Carved
Best of Division: Autumn Borts-Medlock
IIC: Category 701 — Carved or incised, Black or red, under 8 inches
First Place: Jonathan Naranjo
Second Place: Harrison Begay Jr.
Honorable Mention: Chris Youngblood
IIC: Category 702 — Carved or incised, black or red, over 8 inches
First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock
Second Place: Daniel Begay
Honorable Mention: Chris Youngblood
IIC: Category 703 — Woodland, incised or carved
First Place: Chase Kahwinhut Earles
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIC: Category 704 — Incised or carved, any form
First Place: Nancy Youngblood
Second Place: Dominique Toya
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIC: Category 705 — Painted designs on a black or red burnished or polished surface, any form in the style of San Ildefonso
First Place: Erik Fender
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
II: Division D: Contemporary pottery, any form or design, using Native materials with or without added decorative elements; traditional firing techniques
Best of Division: Russell Sanchez
IID: Category 801 — Sgraffitto, any form
First Place: Debra and Preston Duwyenie
Second Place: Russell Sanchez
Honorable Mention: Jonathan Naranjo
IID: Category 802 — Carved, any form
First Place: Chris Youngblood
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IID: Category 803 — Unpainted any form
First Place: Preston Duwyenie
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IID: Category 804 — Painted any form
First Place: Russell Sanchez
Second Place: Jason Garcia
Honorable Mention: Alisha Sanchez
IID: Category 805 — Figures, including sets
First Place: Russell Sanchez
Second Place: Marcia Padilla
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IID: Category 806 — With added elements (like beads, feathers, stones, etc.), any form
First Place: Erik Fender
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IID: Category 807 — Miscellaneous
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
II: Division E: Contemporary Pottery, any form or design, using commercial clays/glazes, all firing techniques
Best of Division: Gabriel Paloma
IIE: Category 901 — Slabwork
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IIE: Category 902 — Wheel thrown
First Place: Shirley Brauker
Second Place: Jason Wesaw
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 903 — Figures, including sets
First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock
Second Place: Lorraine Gala-Lewis
Honorable Mention: Bonnie Fragua-Johnson, Noreen Simplicio
IIE: Category 904 — With added elements (like beads, feathers, stones, etc.), any form
First Place: Kathleen Wall
Second Place: Natasha Smoke Santiago
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
IIE: Category 905 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Hubert Candelario
Second Place: Emily Tsosie
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIE: Category 906 — Sgraffito and carved; any form
First Place: Jennifer Tafoya
Second Place: Aaron Cajero
Honorable Mention: Charles Kahwinhut Earles
IIE: Category 907 — Painted, any form
First Place: Gabriel Paloma
Second Place: Frederica Antonio
Honorable Mention: None awarded
II: Division F: Miniature pots; individual pieces under 3 inches in any dimension
Best of Division: Allen Aragon
IIF: Category 1001 — Traditional
First Place: Rebecca Lucario
Second Place: Delores Juanico
Honorable Mention: Daniel Begay
IIF: Category 1002 — Contemporary
First Place: Allen Aragon
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIF: Category 1003 — Figures including sets
First Place: Jennifer Tafoya
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIF: Category 1004 — Sets where overall size exceeds 3 inches in any dimension
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
Classification III — Paintings, Drawings, Graphics and Photography
Best of Class: Marwin Begaye (Diné)
III: Division A: Representational Painting/graphics (realistic/stylized) — including miniatures
Best of Division: Virgil Vigil
IIIA: Category 1101 — Oil; including oil sticks, and oil pastels
First Place: Avis Charley
Second Place: JR Sanders
Honorable Mention: Kwani Winder
IIIA: Category 1102 — Acrylic
First Place: Jason Parrish
Second Place: Merlin Little Thunder
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIA: Category 1103 — Gouache/opaque and transparent watercolor, “Studio Style”
First Place: Virgil Vigil
Second Place: Norma Howard
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIA: Category 1104 — Pencil, pen/ink, scratch board, chalk, charcoals
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Wade Patton
Honorable Mention: Jeremy Cavin
IIIA: Category 1105 — Mixed Media 2D art
First Place: Jim Yellowhawk
Second Place: Ben Nelson
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIA: Category 1106 — Ledger Art, any medium
First Place: Darryl L Growing Thunder
Second Place: Lauren Good Day
Honorable Mention: Dolores Purdy
III: Division B: Abstract Painting/graphics — including miniatures
Best of Division: Brent Learned
IIIB: Category 1201 — Oil, including oil sticks and oil pastels
First Place: Monty Little
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: Sallyann Paschall
IIIB: Category 1202 — Acrylic
First Place: Merlin Little Thunder
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: Roberta Begay
IIIB: Category 1203 — Gouache/opaque and transparent watercolor
First Place: Garrett Etsitty
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIB: Category 1204 — Pencil, pen/ink, scratch board, chalk, charcoals
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Rowan Harrison
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIB: Category 1205 — Mixed Media 2D art
First Place: Brent Learned
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
III: Division C: Sandpaintings
Best of Division: Rosie Yellowhair
IIIC: Category 1301 — Traditional in style and designs
First Place: Rosie Yellowhair
Second Place: Rosie Yellowhair
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIC: Category 1302 — Contemporary in style and designs
First Place: Rosie Yellowhair
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
III: Division D: Print-making
Best of Division: Marwin Begaye
IIID: Category 1401 — Lithographs, Woodcuts and Etchings (includes other Intaglio techniques)
First Place: Marwin Begaye
Second Place: Marwin Begaye
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIID: Category 1402 — Monoprints and Monotypes
First Place: Monty Little
Second Place: Monty Little
Honorable Mention: Bobby C. Martin, Randy Kemp
IIID: Category 1403 — Serigraph/Silkscreen
First Place: Terram Last Gun
Second Place: Bobby C. Martin
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIID: Category 1404 — Miscellaneous (includes embossed paper, collograph, mixed media, etc)
First Place: Dawn Dark Mountain
Second Place: Gordon Coons
Honorable Mention: Gordon Coons
III: Division E: Photography
Best of Division: Deborah Lujan
IIIE: Category 1501 — Black and White or Continuous Tone: (Light exposed metallic prints)
First Place: Deborah Lujan
Second Place: Shannon Stevens
Honorable Mention: Priscilla Tacheney
IIIE: Category 1502 — Color: (Light exposed metallic prints)
First Place: Parker Johnson
Second Place: Lester Harragarra
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IIIE: Category 1503 — Alternative Process: (Handcrafted, manually applied or transferred emulsions or dyes, exposed by light
First Place: Sam Minkler
Second Place: Eugene Tapahe
Honorable Mention: Tedra Begay
IIIE: Category 1504 — Digital: (Computer generated giclée, light jet and iris media)
First Place: Cara Romero
Second Place: Ungelbah Davila
Honorable Mention: Cara Romero
III Division F: Computer Generated Graphics
Best of Division: Damian Jim
IIIF: Category 1601 — Digitally altered primary sources and printed, (e.g. altered digitized photographs).
First Place: Cara Romero
Second Place: Adrian Pinnecoose
Honorable Mention: Dante Biss-Glayson
IIIF: Category 1602 — 100 percent digitally created work printed in 2D (paper, canvas, etc)
First Place: Damian Jim
Second Place: Andy Everson
Honorable Mention: Andy Everson
Classification IV — Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carvings and Sculpture
Best of Class: Aaron Honyumptewa (Hopi/Picuris Pueblo)
IV: Division A: Traditional Carved Dolls, Including Old Style and Revival
Best of Division: Kevin Honyouti
IVA: Category 1701 — Hopi Carved Dolls, Traditional Style
First Place: Kevin Honyouti
Second Place: Eric Kayquaptewa
Honorable Mention: Tayron Polequaptewa, Randall Brokeshoulder, Kevin Honyouti
IVA: Category 1702 — Zuni Carved Dolls, Traditional Style
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IV: Division B: Contemporary Carved Dolls and Sculpture
Best of Division: Aaron Honyumptewa
IVB: Category 1801 — Pueblo Carved Dolls
First Place: Donald Sockyma
Second Place: Stetson Honyumptewa
Honorable Mention: Robert Albert, Aaron Honyumptewa
IVB: Category 1802 — Pueblo Carved Dolls, Including Base
First Place: Aaron Honyumptewa
Second Place: Mark Taho
Honorable Mention: Ronald Honyumptewa
IVB: Category 1803 — Pueblo Carved Sculptures
First Place: Mavasta Honyouti
Second Place: Ronald Honyumptewa
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IVB: Category 1804 — Other Pueblo Carved Dolls (e.g. clowns, social dancers)
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Mavasta Honyouti
Honorable Mention: None awarded
Classification V — Sculpture
Best of Class: Troy Sice (Zuni)
V: Division A: Representational Sculpture (realistic/stylized)
Best of Division: Troy Sice
VA: Category 1901 — Stone
First Place: Ryan Benally
Second Place: Bruce LaFountain
Honorable Mention: Upton Ethelbah
VA: Category 1902 — Cast Metal
First Place: Autumn Borts-Medlock
Second Place: Eddy Shorty
Honorable Mention: Upton Ethelbah, Joe Cajero Jr.
VA: Category 1903 — Fabricated Metal
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Mark Fischer
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VA: Category 1904 — Precious Metal (includes nonwearable jewelry)
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
VA: Category 1905 — Wood (except Katchina and Katchina sculptures; they go in Class IV)
First Place: James Johnson
Second Place: James Johnson
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VA: Category 1906 — Glass
First Place: Carol Lujan
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VA: Category 1907 — Clay
First Place: Randy Chitto
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VA: Category 1908 — Mixed media
First Place: Troy Sice
Second Place: William Rogers
Honorable Mention: None awarded
V: Division B: Abstract Sculpture (Nonobjective)
Best of Division: Robert Spooner Marcus
VB: Category 2001 — Stone
First Place: Saige LaFountain
Second Place: Cliff Fragua
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VB: Category 2002 — Cast Metal
First Place: Tammy Garcia
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VA: Category 2003 — Fabricated Metal
First Place: Frederick Begay Jr.
Second Place: Frederick Begay Jr.
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VA: Category 2004 — Precious metal (includes nonwearable jewelry)
First Place: Shane Perley-Dutcher
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VB: Category 2005 — Wood
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Antoinette Thompson
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VB: Category 2006 — Glass
First Place: Robert Spooner Marcus
Second Place: Robert Spooner Marcus
Honorable Mention: Carol Lujan
VB: Category 2007 — Clay
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
VB: Category 2008 — Mixed media
First Place: Troy Sice
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
V: Division C: Fetishes/Miniature Sculpture
Best of Division: Kateri Sanchez-Quandelacy
VC: Category 2101 — Traditional Pueblo Fetishes
First Place: Kateri Sanchez-Quandelacy
Second Place: Raymond Tsalate
Honorable Mention: Sharon Manuel and Daniel Weahkee
VC: Category 2102 — Non-Pueblo Fetishes
First Place: Joseph Begay
Second Place: Joseph Begay
Honorable Mention: Troy Sice
VC: Category 2103 — Miniature sculptures
First Place: Ricky Laahty
Second Place: Raymond Tsalate
Honorable Mention: Brian Yatsattie
Classification VI — Textiles
Best of Class: Venancio Aragon (Diné)
VI: Division A: Traditional Woven Textiles
First Place: Barbara Ornelas
VIA: Category 2201 — Diné; blankets, rugs, dress
First Place: Barbara Ornelas
Second Place: Venancio Aragon
Honorable Mention: Lola Cody, Calandra Cook, Tahnibaa Naataanii
VIA: Category 2202 — Pueblo blankets, rugs, belts, etc.
First Place: Akema Honyumptewa
Second Place: Stetson Honyumptewa
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIA: Category 2203 — Other, i.e., Chilkat blankets, capes, etc.
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
VI: Division B: Contemporary Woven Textiles
Best of Division: Venancio Aragon
VIB: Category 2301 — Rugs, blankets, and other large furnishings
First Place: Venancio Aragon
Second Place: Charlene Laughing
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIB: Category 2302 — Pillows, placemats, and other small furnishings
First Place: Charlene Laughing
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIB: Category 2303 — Woven garments, i.e., skirts, coats, tops, etc.
First Place: Tahninbaa Naataanii
Second Place: None Awarded
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VI: Division C: Traditional Embroidered Garments/Dress
Best of Division: Isabel Gonzales
VIC: Category 2401 — Pueblo mantas, kilts, sashes, etc.
First Place: Isabel Gonzales
Second Place: Isabel Gonzales
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIC: Category 2402 — Other traditional style garments/dress
First Place: Aaron Honyumptewa
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VI: Division D: Contemporary Dress
Best of Division: Penny Singer
VID: Category 2501 — Garments
First Place: Penny Singer
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VID: Category 2502 — Accessories
First Place: Christy Ruby
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VI: Division E: Other techniques, Contemporary and Traditional
Best of Division: Sandy Wilson
VIE: Category 2601 — Sprang, knitting, finger weaving, braiding, crochet
First Place: Sandy Wilson
Second Place: Tyra Shackelford
Honorable Mention: None awarded
Classification VII — Diverse Art Forms
Best of Class: Dana Warrington (Menominee/Potawatomi)
VII: Division A: Functional objects
Best of Division: Glenda McKay
VIIA: Category 2701 — Pipes
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
VIIA: Category 2702 — Drums, with or without stands
First Place: Sean Rising Sun Flanagan
Second Place: Thomas Herrera
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIA: Category 2703 — Flutes and whistles, with or without stands and carrying bags
First Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel
Second Place: Tim Blueflint Ramel
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIA: Category 2704 — Rattles and Fans
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Peter Boome
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIA: Category 2705 — Bows/arrows, quivers
First Place: Glenda McKay
Second Place: Albert Bowie
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2706 — Bags and pouches
First Place: Glenda McKay
Second Place: Monica Raphael
Honorable Mention: None Awarded
VIIA: Category 2707 — Powwow dance gear, individual objects or sets (Bustles, roaches, arm/leg bands, combs, etc.)
First Place: Lauren Good Day
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIA: Category 2708 — Nonbeaded attire (not woven)
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIA: Category 2709 — Miscellaneous contemporary objects (fashion accessories, knives, etc.)
First Place: Kevin Pourier
Second Place: Daniel Worcester
Honorable Mention: Emil Her Many Horses, Francisco Bailon
VIIA: Category 2710 — Miscellaneous traditional objects
First Place: Daniel Vallo
Second Place: Dave Chavarria
Honorable Mention: Daniel Vallo
VII: Division B: Nonutilitarian objects, ethnographic art
Best of Division: Dana Warrington
VIIB: Category 2801 — Wall-hangings, cultural objects with added elements to display on a vertical surface
First Place: James Black
Second Place: Dale Campbell
Honorable Mention: Peter Boome, Dallin Maybee
VIIB: Category 2802 — Framed or mounted, cultural objects that have been framed or mounted for display)
First Place: Jackie Sevier
Second Place: Jackie Sevier
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIB: Category 2803 — Mixed-media dolls and soft sculpture without a predominance of beadwork and quillwork
First Place: Dana Warrington
Second Place: Emil Her Many Horses
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIB: Category 2804 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Dennis Esquivel
Second Place: Rainard Scott
Honorable Mention: Kevin Pourier
Classification VIII — Bead Work and Quill Work
Best of Class: Jackie Bread (Blackfeet)
VIII: Division A: Articles of Attire
Best of Division: Monica Raphael
VIIIA: Category 2901 — Beaded clothing, nonwoven (all, except moccasins)
First Place: Monica Raphael
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIIA: Category 2902 — Moccasins
First Place: Leith Mankewa
Second Place: Dana Warrington
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIIA: Category 2903 — Accessories (including coordinated sets)
First Place: Sandra Okuma
Second Place: Christal Ratt
Honorable Mention: Alexa Rae Day, Elias Not Afraid, Hollis Chitto
VIII: Division B: Dolls and Soft Sculptures
Best of Division: Juanita and Joyce Growing Thunder Fogarty
VIIIB: Category 3001 — Plains Style Dolls/Soft Sculptures with a predominance of beadwork and/or quillwork
First Place: Juanita and Joyce Growing Thunder Fogarty
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIIIB: Category 3002 — Southwestern Style Dolls with a predominance of beadwork
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Farlan Quetawki
Honorable Mention: None awarded
VIX: Division C: Other Items, Nonattire
Best of Division: Jackie Bread
VIIIC: Category 3101 — Contemporary Beadwork and/or Quillwork. Any Form
First Place: Jackie Bread
Second Place: Summer Peters
Honorable Mention: Hollis Chitto
VIIIC: Category 3102 — Cradleboards
First Place: Joyce Growing Thunder
Second Place: Christal Ratt
Honorable Mention: Donald and Carla Hemlock
VIIIC: Category 3103 — Miscellaneous Objects
First Place: Jessa Rae Growing Thunder
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
Classification XI — Basketry
Best of Class: Jeremy Frey (Passamaquoddy)
XI: Division A: Southwest Baskets
Best of Division: None awarded
XIA: Category 3201 — Plaited, Wicker
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
XIA: Category 3202 — Twined
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
XIA: Category 3203 — Coiled
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
XIA: Category 3204 — Miniature
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
XIA: Category 3205 — Contemporary
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
XI: Division B: Outside the Southwest Baskets
Best of Division: Jeremy Frey
XIB: Category 3301 — Plaited, Wicker
First Place: Jeremy Frey
Second Place: Jeremy Frey
Honorable Mention: Ganessa Frey
XIB: Category 3302 — Twined
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
XIB: Category 3303 — Coiled
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Don Johnston
Honorable Mention: None awarded
XIB: Category 3304 — Miniature
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Theresa Secord
Honorable Mention: None awarded
XIB: Category 3305 — Contemporary
First Place: Don Johnston
Second Place: Gabriel Frey
Honorable Mention: Jeremy Frey, Ronnieleigh and Stonehorse Goeman
Classification IX — Youth (17 years and under)
Best of Class: Robert Begay (Diné)
IX: Division A: Ages 9 and Under
Best of Division: Gracelyn Growing Thunder
IXA: Category 3401 — Jewelry (metal, with or without stones)
First Place: Apaolo Benally
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3402 — Jewelry (All stone, shell or other)
First Place: Aydrian Day
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3403 — Pottery miniatures
First Place: Zian Moquino
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3404 — Pottery figures, animal
First Place: Brayden Fragua
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3405 — Pottery figures, all other
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Brayden Fragua
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3406 — Pottery burnished black or red, painted, carved, sgraffito or undecorated
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IXA: Category 3407 — Pottery, nonburnished (matte), painted or undecorated
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3408 — Paintings
First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder
Second Place: Apaolo Benally
Honorable Mention: Emily Shakespeare-Morgan, Apaolo Benally
IXA: Category 3409 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other
First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3410 — Sculpture
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3411 — Textiles, Embroidered or Woven
First Place: Aydrian Day
Second Place: Georgeanne Growing Thunder
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3413 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Gracelyn Growing Thunder
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXA: Category 3414 — Basketry
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IX: Division B: Ages 10-13
Best of Division: Payton Growing Thunder-Fogarty
IXB: Category 3501 — Jewelry (metal, without stones)
First Place: Giovanni Benally
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3502 — Jewelry (metal, with stones)
First Place: Mosgaadace Casuse
Second Place: Mosgaadace Casuse
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3503 — Jewelry (all stone, shell or other)
First Place: Kateri Miller
Second Place: Temuujin Abeyta
Honorable Mention: Temuujin Abeyta
IXB: Category 3504 — Pottery-miniatures
First Place: Oriyah Wallace
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3505 — Pottery figures, all forms
First Place: Tara Lujan-Baker
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3506 — Pottery, burnished black or red, painted, carved, sgraffito or undecorated
First Place: Derrick Garcia
Second Place: Oriyah Wallace
Honorable Mention: Derrick Garcia
IXB: Category 3507 — Pottery, Nonburnished (matte), either painted or undecorated
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IXB: Category 3508 — Paintings
First Place: Giovanni Benally
Second Place: Terion John
Honorable Mention: Mary Helen Grace Brown
IXB: Category 3509 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IXB: Category 3510 — Sculpture
First Place: Tara Lujan-Baker
Second Place: Terion John
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3511 — Textiles (embroidered or woven)
First Place: Karmen Growing Thunder-Fogarty
Second Place: Karmen Growing Thunder-Fogarty
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3513 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Payton Growing Thunder-Fogarty
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXB: Category 3514 — Basketry
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IX: Division C: Ages 14-17
Best of Division: Robert Begay
IXC: Category 3601 — Jewelry (metal, without stones)
First Place: Cypress Anderson
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3602 — Jewelry (metal, with stones)
First Place: Robert Begay
Second Place: Alyssa Kohlmeyer
Honorable Mention: Alyssa Kohlmeyer
IXC: Category 3603 — Jewelry (all stone, shell or other)
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
IXC: Category 3604 — Pottery, miniatures
First Place: Lea Aquino
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3605 — Pottery figures, all forms
First Place: Tehya Davis
Second Place: Juanita Patricio
Honorable Mention:
Juanita Patricio
IXC: Category 3606 - Pottery, Burnished Black or Red, Painted, Carved, Sgraffito, or Undecorated
First Place: Ty Moquino
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3607 — Pottery, Nonburnished (matte), either painted or undecorated
First Place: Tehya Davis
Second Place: None awarded
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3608 — Paintings
First Place: Elle Claw
Second Place: Sequoia Anderson
Honorable Mention: Jantana Ecki
IXC: Category 3609 — Drawings, original prints, sandpaintings and other
First Place: Wanbdi Growing Thunder
Second Place: Jayden Secody
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3610 — Sculpture
First Place: None awarded
Second Place: Leonardo Chattin
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3611 — Textiles (Embroidered or Woven)
First Place: Ethan Laughing
Second Place: Kiyaannii Reeves
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3613 — Miscellaneous
First Place: Camryn Ahhaitty Growing Thunder
Second Place: Camryn Ahhaitty Growing Thunder
Honorable Mention: None awarded
IXC: Category 3614 — Basketry
First Place: No entries
Second Place: No entries
Honorable Mention: No entries
SPECIAL AWARDS
Bernard Ewell Innovation Award
Thomas Farris
Editors Choice Native American Art Magazine
Marla Allison
Western Art Collector Magazine Editor’s Choice Award
Randall Brokeshoulder, Peter Dechert Award, Mavasta Honyouti
Helen Naha Memorial Award for Hopi Pottery
Deborah Clashin
IAIA Distinguished Alumni Award
Monty Little
Mark Tahbo Award
Dee Setalla
Sara Fina Tafoya Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery, 10 inches and under; black
Nancy Younblood
Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery, 10 inches and taller or 10 inches wide; black
Nancy Youngblood
Mela Youngblood Memorial Award for Best in Traditional Santa Clara Pueblo Pottery. Traditional methods with a contemporary shape or design; black, any size
Chris Youngblood
Tony Da Memorial Award: “New Vision in Pueblo Pottery.” For excellence in the creative and innovative use of traditional materials and techniques in creating new styles in Pueblo Pottery.
Jennifer Tafoya
Pueblo Pottery Excellence Award. For creative excellence in the use of traditional materials and Native techniques and designs in Pueblo pottery
Marcellus and Elizabeth Medina
Anita Da Memorial Student Award. To encourage the work of a promising student Pueblo potter.
Ty Moquino
Oqwa-Pi Painting Award. For excellence in Pueblo-style painting.
Thomas Tapia