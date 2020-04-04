The Santa Fe Indian Market will be postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 crisis, Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, said Saturday.
In previous years, the event has brought as many as 120,000 visitors to Santa Fe.
Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which organizes the event, "is still hoping to do a mini-market during the time of the festival, if in fact normalcy has returned,” Randall said.
The event will mark its centennial year in 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
While this is a sad thing, I believe it shows good judgment on the part of the terrific Acting Directors and the board. SBA loans for NON-profits should allow the organization to continue, and hopefully also allow them to keep their dedicated and hard-working staff in place after the lockdown. If SWAIA wanted to step up and help artists get financial assistance from the SBA, the State and the NEA that would be a great thing, too. This could be done via the internet, and with no danger to anyone. I know many dedicated members and volunteers would probably help.
