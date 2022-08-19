Russell Sanchez of San Ildefonso Pueblo holds up his winning piece titled 100 years in the making!, a polychrome jar crafted with clay harvested from San Ildefonso and embedded with roughly 400 turquoise and hematite beads Sanchez inlaid himself. Sanchez won the market's Best in Show on Friday afternoon at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
The Santa Fe Indian Market kicked off its centennial this week, and Russell Sanchez, a potter from San Ildefonso Pueblo, has been there for nearly half of those 100 years.
He was still in shock Friday when his work won the market's Best of Show award at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
The winning piece — 100 years in the making! — is a polychrome jar crafted with clay harvested from San Ildefonso and embedded with roughly 400 turquoise and hematite beads Sanchez inlaid himself — about eight tiny stones at a time over the course of the year it took him to finish the piece.
Hematite is commonly worn, Sanchez said, in lieu of silver at sacred ceremonies and dances at San Ildefonso.
"I wanted to dress her up in beads," he said — a skill he says the late potter Anita Da, wife of potter Popovi Da, taught him when he was young.
The lid of the piece is topped with a bear — a healer and a strength figure keeping watch over the land — who sports a shining jewel of turquoise on his torso.
Down below a row of hematite beads, a water serpent dappled with turquoise snakes across the body of the pot, cleansing the rivers and arroyos.
"He gets really rough and violent sometimes, but that's what he's doing. He's flushing out all the negative, all the bad, and cleansing the pueblo," Sanchez said of the serpent.
The bear, meanwhile, is waiting his turn to come down the mountain and bless everyone below, Sanchez said.
The piece was fired outdoors at an extremely high temperature with cedar wood and cow dung — "the old-school way," Sanchez said.
100 years in the making! pays homage to renowned potters of San Ildefonso who participated in the market 100 years ago, in the 1920s. It's a large pool to draw inspiration from in a pueblo internationally renowned for its pottery, including the "black-on-black" style popularized by potter Maria Martinez in the 1920s.
Sanchez, who still lives in the home that belonged to his great-grandparents in San Ildefonso, honed his craft by watching and sometimes helping his late aunt Rose Gonzales build, polish and fire pottery.
Gonzales, of Ohkay Owingeh, moved to San Ildefonso after getting married in 1920. She learned much of her pottery skills from her mother-in-law Ramona Sanchez Gonzales.
Rose Gonzales, who died in 1989, was well-known for her red-on-black and black-on-black pottery and her deep-carving method that etched designs into the body of her pieces.
"Do it this way; don't take short cuts," Russell recalled her often saying when he was young. "That's not right. Do it again; be patient."
There was no formal training — Sanchez contends this sort of pottery can't be taught in school. Instead, you were meant to pick up the skills by watching and give the art form a personal twist.
The pair attended Indian Market together frequently while Sanchez was growing up.
"For me, this pot represents the past moving into the now," Sanchez said of his award-winning work. "I'm very much a traditionalist. But one of our teachings in the tradition is that you don't stay in past. You keep walking into the future."
Sanchez, who has made a career out of his pottery work after opting out of law school as a young adult, has chipped away at the work for an entire year. It will be for sale at the Indian Market this year, but he hadn't decided on a price as of Friday afternoon.
While he previously won the "best of class" category at the Indian Market for his pottery and received the New Mexico Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2017, the Best of Show win is a first for Sanchez. The award, determined by a jury of 40 judges, comes with a prize of $30,000.
He recently joined the board for Southwest Association for Indian Arts, which hosts the market and award ceremony every year.
Sanchez sees joining the board as an artist as another way to respect those who came before him while helping the next generation get a foothold in the art world.
He's optimistic about the future of his craft — and is already helping other artists as young as 6 years old learn to coil and polish pots.
"This organization is very important to me. I want it to succeed. Because for artists like myself, and so many others, this is where we got our start," he said. "It's a good stepping stone for a lot of younger artists."
Also Friday, SWAIA recognized several other artists with best of class and other special awards in a plethora of art mediums ranging from graphics and painting to figurative carvings and textiles.
The winners also included 17-year-old Santa Fe Indian School senior TobieMae Patricio, Acoma Pueblo, who won the best of class youth category for her pot featuring a painted basket weave polychrome design, which she said was inspired by the work of her father, potter Robert Patricio.
She will be selling several of her original works at a booth on Lincoln Avenue at the Indian Market this weekend.
All 2022 SWAIA winners will be selling their art throughout downtown alongside hundreds of other Indigenous artists from across the U.S. A directory of artists and a map of the market are available at swaia.org/map/.
"To all the youth artists, keep pushing yourself in the things you like to do," TobieMae Patricio said during the ceremony. "No matter all the trial and errors, in the end, it all pays off."