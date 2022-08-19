The Santa Fe Indian Market kicked off its centennial this week, and Russell Sanchez, a potter from San Ildefonso Pueblo, has been there for nearly half of those 100 years.

He was still in shock Friday when his work won the market's Best of Show award at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The winning piece — 100 years in the making! — is a polychrome jar crafted with clay harvested from San Ildefonso and embedded with roughly 400 turquoise and hematite beads Sanchez inlaid himself — about eight tiny stones at a time over the course of the year it took him to finish the piece.

