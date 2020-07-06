Santa Fe Indian Center is calling for donations to its care bundle effort, with its next food distribution scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at 1420 Cerrillos Road.
In a news release, the Indian Center — which has served more than 700 Native families and individuals with bags of food, fresh produce and care bundles — said it was looking for donations specific to babies, seniors and children. It is not accepting clothing at this time.
Among the items the center needs: products associated with personal hygiene (liquid soap, shampoo, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.), baby food and formula, diapers, snacks, juice, hand sanitizer, diabetic socks and cleaning products.
To schedule a donation drop-off, call the Indian Center office at 505-660-4210. The center also is looking for volunteers. For information, email sfindiancenter@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.