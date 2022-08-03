Patients of Santa Fe Imaging, Santa Fe Radiology and several other New Mexico health care providers affected by a Feb. 26 ransomware attack on a third-party contractor should have received a letter in July from Professional Finance Co., better known as PC USA, in Greeley, Colo.

PFC USA discovered an unauthorized third party accessed and disabled some of PFC’s computer systems that included data from 637 clients across the country, including Santa Fe Imaging and Santa Fe Radiology and several others in Albuquerque.

PFC sent letters to patients July 1.

Popular in the Community