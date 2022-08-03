Patients of Santa Fe Imaging, Santa Fe Radiology and several other New Mexico health care providers affected by a Feb. 26 ransomware attack on a third-party contractor should have received a letter in July from Professional Finance Co., better known as PC USA, in Greeley, Colo.
PFC USA discovered an unauthorized third party accessed and disabled some of PFC’s computer systems that included data from 637 clients across the country, including Santa Fe Imaging and Santa Fe Radiology and several others in Albuquerque.
PFC sent letters to patients July 1.
It is believed unauthorized third parties may have accessed patient first and last names, payments made to accounts, account balances, and, in some cases, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.
“PFC found no evidence that personal information has been specifically misused,” PFC reported in a July 1 news release.
Santa Fe Imaging and Santa Fe Radiology did not release medical information to PFC, said Chance Barnett, an Albuquerque attorney representing the imaging/radiology center.
Barnett added it was not known how many patients from the Santa Fe clinics were affected.
PFC has set up a hotline at 844-663-3160 for people with question or who want to enroll in free credit monitoring and identity protection services.
Other health care providers impacted include Tricore Reference Laboratories (Albuquerque with a Santa Fe presence), Radiology Associates of Albuquerque, ATI Physical Therapy (Albuquerque), Albuquerque Imaging, Albuquerque Imaging Center, Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine Associates (Albuquerque), Renal Medicine Associates (Albuquerque), Alegre Dental @ Bosque, Alegre Dental @ Petroglyphs and Rio Rancho Dental Arts.