A Spanish baroque-style West San Francisco Street hotel in downtown Santa Fe is set to start construction in early 2022 with features not contemplated when the project won initial city approvals.
The $28 million hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2023, said Joseph Karnes, an attorney at Sommer, Karnes & Associates representing Greer Enterprises, which has owned the property for more than 100 years and originally developed what is today the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
The hotel name is pending agreement with an operator, Karnes said.
“It is a very exciting, unique opportunity,” Karnes said. “It’s not your run-of-the-mill standard hotel brand.”
The four-story, 70-room hotel will be located in the surface parking lot next to the Lensic and across Sandoval Street from the Eldorado Hotel & Spa. Seres Architecture of Santa Fe is the project architect.
Greer Enterprises has had false starts for more than 20 years for the parking lot that has been in place since 1972.
A drought nixed a 1999 hotel project. A global financial crisis scuttled a 2008 mixed-use project. The parking question stymied a 65-room hotel plan in 2017 by Legacy Development & Management, which since then has solved the parking conundrum.
The West San Francisco hotel — earlier referred to as 200 Block Hotel — will be the first downtown Santa Fe hotel built from the ground up since The Hacienda at Hotel Santa Fe in 2001.
“There is always demand for another downtown hotel,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. “The location is terrific. The quick recovery we have seen from COVID speaks to the demand for Santa Fe.”
Randall said he does not see downtown reaching a saturation point with hotels.
“Short-term rentals literally doubled the number of rooms downtown in the last 15 years,” he said. “It shows there is elasticity in the market.”
Albquerque-based Legacy Development & Management is finishing up construction on the Markana Apartments on Richards Avenue and earlier developed the Hyatt Place Santa Fe. Legacy approached Karnes in 2016 to build a downtown hotel and non-downtown apartment community.
The .30-acre property bounded by San Francisco Street, Sandoval and Palace Avenue proved insurmountable for vehicle ramps into an underground parking garage. But Legacy did not give up.
“We need to get rid of the ramps. How do we do that?” Karnes recalls Legacy’s President of Construction Faizel Kassam asking. “The lift analysis became an elevator analysis.”
Legacy first considered car parking lifts, where valets “stack” cars on top of each other in garages. It then discovered commercial vehicle elevators and found one at a hotel in Denver.
Legacy conferred with the Denver hotel and will install two 21-by-10-by-8-foot ThyssenKrupp vehicle elevators for the two-level, 116-space garage. Customers will not drive on the elevator or in the garage.
“You drop off your car with the valet [at the front entrance],” Karnes said. “You call up your car by the touch of a button. The concierge will have the car coming up to you. Both of you [you and your car] get to the same place at the same time.”
Guests also can use the municipal garage across San Francisco Street from the hotel, and the hotel will lease 11 spaces in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe parking lot for oversized vehicles. A valet will retrieve those vehicles for guests, Karnes said.
The commercial vehicle elevator garage idea for the San Francisco Street hotel pre-dated the pandemic, but as the City Council approved the project in May 2020, the hotel design was still bare-bones. The coronavirus pandemic and swift innovations in hotel design for the future informed the San Francisco Street project.
“One of the main things is the hands-free part of it,” Karnes said. “The customer experience is built into the phone.”
Guests will use a phone app to retrieve cars, communicate with the concierge and other hotel personnel, get tourism information, and plan the guest experience inside the hotel. An automated check-in systems is still in development.
“The pandemic has elevated all aspects of cleaning and sanitizing all aspects of hotels,” Karnes said. “Next to hospitals, hotels are among the indoor environments where guest/visitor expectations for cleanliness are highest. The major brands have adopted new more stringent standards for documenting both pre- and post-visit cleaning.”
As guests make reservations online, they will be notified of the hand-free aspects to staying at the hotel in the fine print.
“We will try to make it big print to make you aware that you will be using your phone,” Karnes said.
