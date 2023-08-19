Nine of 14 New Mexico hospitals are not in compliance with a 2021 federal rule that gives consumers shoppable access to the cost of their health care, a national advocacy group reports.
Hospitals violating the Hospital Price Transparency Rule deny patients an opportunity to compare the best prices for drugs, goods, services and procedures and to shop between insurance carriers, said Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairwoman of the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate, which issued the report.
Fisher, whose organization has tracked pricing in the nation’s hospitals since the rule took effect 21/2 years ago, said compliance can lead to substantial savings for both consumers and employers.
“For so long, we’ve all had Stockholm syndrome because we didn’t know we had the rights to access these prices,” Fisher said. “This is an empowerment for us. This is the first time we get to step into our big girl and big boy boots and demand prices to be able to protect ourselves from being overbilled and overcharged and to lower our costs.”
The transparency rule requires hospitals to annually post easily accessible and searchable human- and machine-readable files — known as standard charges files — for all items, services and drugs for all insurance plans, along with minimum and maximum negotiated rates and discounted cash prices.
The group’s July report cited noncompliance for many of the biggest hospitals in the state, including Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. The group’s analysts omitted Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center in its July report but said the hospital has been in noncompliance.
A Presbyterian spokeswoman said its hospitals are now compliant after having revised their pricing lists.
A Christus St. Vincent spokesman said the hospital is working toward compliance with machine-readable files, adding its online tool allows patients to determine cash prices or costs of services and goods through their specific insurance carriers.
The transparency rule also mandates hospitals list their 300 most common shoppable services in a price estimator tool.
Los Alamos Medical Center, University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, Carlsbad Medical Center and MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces received passing marks.
One of the local health care groups identified as noncompliant, Lovelace Health Systems, dismissed the report as inaccurate.
“Reports like this often use outdated information and are not performed by state or federal agencies,” said Whitney Marquez, a Lovelace spokeswoman.
Fisher disagreed, emphasizing her team evaluates pricing files twice yearly.
As of June, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal enforcing authority, had issued more than 906 warning notices and 371 requests to hospitals nationwide for corrective action plans, a spokesman wrote in an email.
That led 457 hospitals to take corrective actions. Hospitals not in compliance can face monetary penalties, the spokesman added.
Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque was given 90 days to correct errors in its standard charges file and was cleared in July, spokeswoman Alyssa Armijo said.
“We were made aware of a technical issue with our pricing transparency file, which we quickly corrected,” said Laura Calkins, who oversees compliance management at Presbyterian.
Marquez said since Lovelace’s Albuquerque-based Heart Hospital of New Mexico is “a specialized facility” under the umbrella of Lovelace Medical Center, Heart Hospital consumers can use Lovelace’s standard price list.
But Fisher said since the Heart Hospital publishes a unique address, it must produce its own standard charges file and cost estimator tool, a contention CMS officials confirmed.
According to the federal rule, “Each hospital location operating under a single hospital license ... must separately make public the standard charges applicable to that location.”
David Barre, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, confirmed the hospitals operate under separate licenses though they are within the same organization.
Fisher said wide-scale noncompliance is mostly due to files being incomplete or not providing prices attached to payers and plans.
“It’s problematic because it is a form of obfuscation,” Fisher said. “Every bill is a surprise if you don’t know the price, and as long as they can hide prices, they can charge whatever they want. Hospitals are suing people across this country, and they can’t stand up in court because they don’t know whether the charges [bills] are true and accurate.”
When Fisher’s group released its first report in July 2021, 472 of 500 hospitals were deemed noncompliant in pricing transparency.
In its July 2023 report, 1,279 of 2,000 were noncompliant.
According to CMS, 30% of hospitals do not meet website assessment criteria, 27% partially meet criteria, and 3% have taken no steps toward compliance.
Fisher said it’s not enough.
The search for accurate pricing data can be maddening, some patients say.
When Angelique Montoya-Chavez volunteered to search for the best price as a family member considered cataract surgery, she struggled with the information she found.
Using University of New Mexico Hospital’s cost estimate tool, Montoya-Chavez was quoted $4,762 for the surgery.
She then shopped at Lovelace Medical Center and Christus St. Vincent, but said she could not navigate either system.
“It was completely overwhelming, over stimulating,” she said. “I think people get really overwhelmed with price comparison, especially the elderly. This is why we go with whatever the insurance company approves.”
The confusion isn’t unique to Montoya-Chavez.
Consumers must first search for files within each hospital’s website then download massive comma-separated values files that they may not have the skills to use. For example, Lovelace Medical Center’s CSV file contains 741,455 lines of data in a single 171.8 megabyte file.
A search for “knee replacement” yielded hundreds of results, many for hip to ankle replacements with varying cash and insurance values per procedure.
It was unclear if the costs cited were totals for procedures or if other billable procedures would be necessary, such as anesthesiology or post-surgical follow up visits.
Costs for a “major hip and knee replacement” ranged from a gross charge of $142,585 at Lovelace Medical Center to $45,918 at UNM Hospital. Both hospitals offered a cash value price, $42,776 at Lovelace compared with $20,663 at UNMH.
Consumers also must navigate incongruent search terms and files per hospital.
Responses from hospitals are as varied.
Though Christus St. Vincent says its patient estimator tool is helpful, Fisher said hospitals must provide files that allow consumers to shop between insurance carriers at a single glance. Fisher’s group cited Christus St. Vincent for failing “to adequately identify specific plans for all commercial payers,” she said.
“You can’t just say, ‘Blue Cross Blue Shield’ because Blue Cross may have contracted eight different pricing rates for that hospital,” Fisher said. “They each have a different price, whether they’re an HMO [health maintenance organization] or a PPO [preferred provider organization].”
Fisher said human resource specialists are using charges files to determine which insurance carriers are best suited for their employees and to assess the real cost of insurance brokers, a figure they could not accurately ascertain before the rule went into effect.
“This is a time when employers and unions are waking up and smelling the coffee,” Fisher said. “For the first time, employers have the right to know what an insurance broker makes off them, and some of them are making as much as 20%. That’s huge.”
Since standard charges files must also list a cash price, consumers may be better off paying cash rather than filing through insurance providers, Fisher said.
“If patients knew they could pay $300 cash for an MRI, why would they agree to pay $5,000 out of pocket in the same hospital?” she asked.