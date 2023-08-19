Nine of 14 New Mexico hospitals are not in compliance with a 2021 federal rule that gives consumers shoppable access to the cost of their health care, a national advocacy group reports.

Hospitals violating the Hospital Price Transparency Rule deny patients an opportunity to compare the best prices for drugs, goods, services and procedures and to shop between insurance carriers, said Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairwoman of the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate, which issued the report.

Fisher, whose organization has tracked pricing in the nation’s hospitals since the rule took effect 21/2 years ago, said compliance can lead to substantial savings for both consumers and employers.

