The two largest health care providers in Santa Fe are implementing new restrictions and services in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Beginning Tuesday, Christus St. Vincent will take steps to limit visits and will ask guests to perform a series of precautionary measures upon arrival.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center has set up a drive-up COVID-19 screening area outside its facility on Beckner Road.
In the case of Christus St. Vincent, staff will take visitors' temperature when they arrive, and those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter. Visiting children under 12 will not be allowed access either, the hospital said in a statement Monday.
Visitors will only be allowed to see one patient per day and will be allowed entry between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. People also will need to complete questionnaires about their recent travel and must sanitize their hands before entering.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," the hospital said in its statement. "Please be kind to our care givers and support staff. This is for your safety and that of our patients and associates."
At Presbyterian's Santa Fe facility, the drive-thru site is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hospital is asking people to first access free screening available by calling the statewide coronavirus hotline, 855-600-3453.
The provider also is requesting that people with symptoms not visit its clinic on St. Michael's Drive.
Christus St. Vincent is not offering drive-up testing without a referral and said it doesn’t have plans to do so. It is offering testing at its Entrada Contenta Health Center but only for people who have a referral from a doctor or the state Department of Health.
As far as how the provider might accommodate a potential surge in patients due to COVID-19, Presbyterian said it could increase its intensive care and surgical bed capacity in the Albuquerque metro area by canceling elective surgeries and transferring some clinical positions to its critical care workforce.
"In addition, we are able to surge above our current capacity in our intensive care and medical surge units and would be able to repurpose procedure recovery areas and operating suites if needed due to a surge in patients," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
Presbyterian reiterated that about 80 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 do not require hospitalization, and of those who are hospitalized, a small percentage need intensive care.
Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque has said it could stop elective surgeries to free up more resources in case of a surge, or transform other areas of the hospital to create more critical care units.
As of last week, New Mexico had 344 intensive care unit beds, with 54 open, according to the Department of Health.
