Brothers Elias and Diego Rael plunged 13 feet underwater to retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center pool as part of a test to see if they had the skills to become a lifeguard.

Elias, 17, and Diego, 15, were taking part in a lifeguard recruitment event for the city of Santa Fe last weekend, testing the limits of their swimming abilities to see if they could get the job.

“I think it’s a good opportunity, and you know, it can help a lot in the future,” Diego said. “And it just seems like it’ll be a lot of fun.”

