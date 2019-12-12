James Garcia, the Santa Fe man charged in the death of 20-year-old Daniel Gisler, shot and killed Gisler during a drug deal and buried his body in a field on the city's south side, according to charging documents a judge unsealed Thursday.
Garcia, 26, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond at the Santa Fe County jail.
The District Attorney's Office filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention for Garcia, who appeared in front of a judge by video Thursday afternoon in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Garcia appeared calm at his hearing, speaking only to tell Judge George Anaya that he understands the charges against him and to confirm his mailing address as he diverted his eyes and looked down at his hands.
Gisler's body was found Dec. 6 in an open field near Richards Avenue and Mission Bend Road, near his vehicle. Garcia was arrested Saturday, according to an arrest warrant filed in state District Court.
A person who spoke to Santa Fe Police Department detectives said Garcia confessed to shooting and killing Gisler during a drug deal sometime around Nov. 19, according to the motion for pretrial detention.
Gisler met Garcia to purchase Xanax, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety, according to the motion. While sitting in a vehicle, Garcia shot him twice. After a firearm malfunction, he shot him a third time because he believed Gisler was going to steal the drugs from him.
The witness also said Garcia had gold chains belonging to Gisler and was trying to sell them, the motion states.
A second person who spoke with detectives provided similar information.
According to the motion, this person also saw Garcia with the gold chains, as well as with a red lanyard with a car key on it they believed belonged to Gisler.
Gisler's mother, Leticia Benavidez, later confirmed her son's keys were attached to an orange lanyard, the motion states.
Garcia told this person that he buried Gisler in a shallow grave on his grandmother's property, according to the motion. Police executed search warrants Dec. 5 at that property and two others around Santa Fe. Santa Fe police, with help from the Bernalillo County's K-9 Unit, found Gisler the following day at 11:45 a.m.
According to a police report, Gisler's father, Viktor Gisler, filed a missing person report Nov. 21 with Santa Fe police and told officers his son left their house at about 8 p.m. Nov. 19.
"Before Daniel left they had a conversation in which Daniel stated he had a Beretta to protect himself," the police report states.
