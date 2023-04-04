The Estancia de las Soleras neighborhood in Santa Fe in 2022. The median sales price for the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County combined dropped 2.6% to $599,000 for the first quarter of 2023, according to new data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
Home sale prices in the most populous neighborhoods in Santa Fe remained at some of their highest levels in the opening months of the year, while prices tumbled in more affluent areas of the city and county and across the nation.
The median sales price for the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County combined dropped 2.6% to $599,000 for the first quarter of 2023, the lowest price since the third quarter of 2021, according to new data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
Meanwhile, home prices in areas of the city west of St. Francis Drive soared 17.5% for the January-to-March period, rising to $470,000 from $400,000 at the start of 2022. But the median price dropped slightly in that sector from the fourth quarter of 2022 when it was $472,500. Within the entire city, the median home price rose 7.1% to $513,561.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors' quarterly report, released this week, shows record-low numbers of new listings, with homes spending longer days on the market before a sale, an indication fewer buyers are vying for residential properties. The combined decline in supply and demand has kept prices from plunging, the association said.
“Historically low levels of inventory are keeping prices stable with deals taking a bit longer to close as days on market increased slightly,” association President Drew Lamprich said in a news release on the quarterly report.
The year's first quarter saw 315 new listings of homes, the lowest number since the real estate association started keeping records in 2003, and 286 closed single-family home sales, the fewest since 2013. The association also reported the fewest townhome and condo sales, 67, since 2009.
The pandemic years saw homes sold in just a few days, many times with a dozen or more bidders driving up list prices. The first quarter of this year, however, saw homes on the market an average of 62 days, the most since the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic emerged. In the last two years, homes have remained on the market 21 to 42 days — the fewest days since statistics were first tallied in 2003.
“With fewer buyers competing for homes, price growth has continued to soften nationwide, although inventory remains limited, which was kept prices from falling too much so far,” the association noted in its quarterly report.
Median home prices dropped in three of the four sectors of Santa Fe County that typically top $1 million. The Las Campanas area remained steady, with a median price of about $1.2 million, while the price in Hyde Park, the St. John’s College area and the Tesuque area fell below $1 million.
While the sales price in Eldorado fell 12.7% year-over-year to $550,000 from $630,000, the real estate association reported, the price in Rancho Viejo climbed 4.6% to $583,500.
The median homes sales price for the nation fell 3.4% to $753,500, according to the report.