070522RealEstate_LS_2.JPG (copy)

The Estancia de las Soleras neighborhood in Santa Fe in 2022. The median sales price for the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County combined dropped 2.6% to $599,000 for the first quarter of 2023, according to new data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Home sale prices in the most populous neighborhoods in Santa Fe remained at some of their highest levels in the opening months of the year, while prices tumbled in more affluent areas of the city and county and across the nation.

The median sales price for the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County combined dropped 2.6% to $599,000 for the first quarter of 2023, the lowest price since the third quarter of 2021, according to new data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, home prices in areas of the city west of St. Francis Drive soared 17.5% for the January-to-March period, rising to $470,000 from $400,000 at the start of 2022. But the median price dropped slightly in that sector from the fourth quarter of 2022 when it was $472,500. Within the entire city, the median home price rose 7.1% to $513,561.