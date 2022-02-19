For many in Santa Fe, the American dream has turned into a nightmare of stagnant wages and booming housing costs.
A new study from the Santa Fe-based nonprofit Homewise found the cost of a single-family home in the city increased 30 percent from June 2020 to June 2021, the most recent period for which figures were available, while average hourly wages rose only 2.7 percent. That’s an ominous combination for working-class people who want to stay in Santa Fe.
“Santa Fe natives, people who work in Santa Fe, are less and less able to afford a home in Santa Fe,” said Kelly O’Donnell, who produced the eight-page report titled, “Who Can’t Afford to Live in Santa Fe?”
“It’s a troubling trend,” she added.
O’Donnell conducts policy analysis and research for Homewise, which helps people achieve homeownership.
She and Homewise CEO Mike Loftin say the tandem of rising home costs and flat wages threatens the city’s ability to retain workers, attract employers and remain a vibrant, inspiring place populated by people of varying age groups and income levels.
Many people can’t settle into their own home, jeopardizing a youthful work force that has the potential to produce the workers of the city’s future, too. Further, there is a short supply of affordable homes in Santa Fe, the experts say, which increases apartment occupancy and drives up rent prices as well.
A 30 percent increase in home prices over one year stunned Loftin.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” he said. “I’ve never seen that big a jump, ever.”
Through determination, luck and the help of an organization, Ivette Ortega acquired her own home last year.
Ortega wanted to stay in her hometown, but as a single mother with a little boy, she knew it would be challenging. She worked three jobs and got a good break when she learned about Habitat for Humanity. Now she, her 7-year-old son, Abel, and their two dogs, Osa and Leila, have landed in a house in Santa Fe.
“I love Santa Fe. But it’s expensive,” Ortega said. “I’m just super thankful for Habitat.”
Loftin said organizations like Homewise, Habitat for Humanity and The Housing Trust provide assistance that helps some working-class people in Santa Fe buy homes. The city also has an affordable housing trust fund.
“There’s people working on this,” he said. “It’s often the case that there’s a lot of good work, but you need a lot more of it.”
Alexandra Ladd, director of the city’s Office of Affordable Housing, said Santa Fe has been proactive in encouraging development of affordable housing. The city “would be in worse shape” if not for that, Ladd said.
Ladd said the city gives fee waivers and other incentives for developers to build affordable housing. Annually, it provides $3 million in city money and $600,000 in federal community development money to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity, she said. New developments are generally required to include some affordable housing units, she said.
“People from other places like to live here,” she said. That drives up housing prices and contributes to an “Aspenization” of Santa Fe, she said, making Santa Fe prices prohibitive for many of its workers, similar to what happens in ski resort towns.
Daniel Werwath, acting executive director of the Housing Trust, a nonprofit that helps Northern New Mexico residents gain access to affordable housing, said the city has worked on the problem but barriers remain.
“Just because we do a lot doesn’t mean that it’s enough,” he said.
One obvious barrier is that more than 50 percent of the residential land here is zoned to allow no more than one home per acre, Werwath said. Those are huge lots, he said, when by comparison there are seven homes per acre in affordable housing areas. The predicament of too little affordable housing “is completely predictable,” Werwath said. There hasn’t been enough home construction to meet demand and population growth, he said.
“The problem is that we have 10 years of pent-up demand that we’re trying to solve now,” he said.
Historic and highway corridor protection areas also put in extra design requirements, layers of approval or land-use constraints that generally impede affordable housing, he said.
“And it made huge areas of the city exempt” from such housing, Werwath said.
O’Donnell and Loftin said Santa Fe has a reputation as a city in which it’s hard to build new housing.
Some people in Santa Fe like affordable housing in theory, O’Donnell said, then object to it when it’s proposed in their neighborhood. It’s a matter of “keeping our principles in focus,” she said.
Some lose sight of the fact that it’s vital there be excellent access to quality housing, she said, adding, “It’s the conflict between people’s support for affordable housing and their resistance to it when it’s in their neighborhood.”
Ivette Ortega, 25, received numerous benefits from Habitat for Humanity; it built her house. Ortega had to put in about 350 hours of “sweat equity,” she said, and in the process she learned plenty about her house and home repair.
“I know what’s in back of my walls,” she said. Among other benefits is a zero percent interest rate on her mortgage. “So everything I pay is to the principal.”
Before this, she and Abel lived in a mobile home with a four-member family. Ortega said her father told her the importance of investing and that paying rent eats up money without any investment benefit.
She works for an auto dealership now, but when she was looking for her own place, she had three part-time jobs. She feared the American dream of owning a home was just that — a dream.
“It’s not like I was going to be able to afford anything,” Ortega said. But her job prospects improved as she advanced to full-time work at the dealership.
“Yeah, I like to work,” she said. “I like money. I like to be able to provide for Abel and his needs.”
Loftin and O’Donnell said well over one-third of the jobs throughout Santa Fe County are filled by people who live outside the county. They live in places like Rio Rancho, Española and Albuquerque.
Those are long, gas-guzzling commutes. Further, they said, people tend to buy groceries and clothing in the towns where they live, so Santa Fe misses out on that revenue. The commutes contribute to pollution, they said, and many eventually find work closer to home.
“So unless we increase the supply of housing … we’re going to just keep losing more and more of our workforce,” Loftin said.
O’Donnell said homeownership is a key way in which Americans accumulate wealth. Some people think homeownership is only for people with substantial means, she said. But programs can help people with financial coaching, down payment assistance and other ways to reduce the burden, she said.
Still, the evidence of the housing shortage is abundant, and much of what’s available tends to be costly. Between June 2020 and June 2021, O’Donnell’s study shows, the median sale price of a single-family home in the city increased 29.6 percent, from $382,000 to $495,000. And that trend has continued, Loftin said.
As for Ortega, she broke through the barrier with the help of Habitat for Humanity. She, Abel and the dogs moved in last summer.
One day her father visited her in her new home and found her mixing cement. She needed to lay the cement in front of a gate the dogs had been digging under.
Her father was impressed and asked where she had acquired such a skill. She told him she learned it through the sweat equity she put in with Habitat for Humanity.
If it’s not sustainable it’s not affordable. Affordable housing is being limited to 10 years by these developers, then it goes to market value, I’ll let everyone do the math on that business model; lacking in transparency.
A few steps toward a partial solution:
No more fees in lieu of, build actual affordable homes in the new developments.
Statewide, make property taxes on 2nd homes much higher than a primary residence.
Create a statewide position to cross check 2nd homes on the short-term rental sites (AirBnB, VRBO, etc.) to make certain that the cities, counties, and state are receiving the proper lodgers and Gross Receipts tax.
Harvey, sounds like a good plan to me. We really need to take a longer view of this issue. Just focusing on immediate taxes is not enough.
Thank you for linking to the Homewise report. If Santa Fe becomes a retirement community where every teacher, firefighter, musician, nurse, waiter, and police officer have to commute from out of town, we all lose. — Cris Moore
Simple solution. If you are educated, or have a marketable craft, skill, or trade get out of NM, especially SF. Your skills are highly rewarded in other parts of the country where the pay is much higher and the cost of living much lower.
[thumbup]--- That's EXACTLY why our kids leave here. There are very limited opportunities for them here. So, they go elsewhere and help those communities thrive.
That's why I left at age 26 with a college education and hopes and dreams that I knew would never realized here in SF. I was fortunate to make it back, most don't.
[beam]Tuff Sheds ? Nice models available with Porches e todo’
I think no solutions are possible short of higher progressive taxation, which will predominately affect the political donor class and is therefore tied to the question of how campaigns are financed and run in this our fake democracy.
The most common view in Santa Fe's political elite, never contradicted in this newspaper while also never supported by any data, is that constructing new houses will ameliorate the problem. Helps keep the rabble quiet, anyway. Ones and twos are success stories (as here) while tens and twenties are not.
In principle building more and more cheap houses could help to some extent -- but only by destroying the quality of life even for the wealthy.
There is no solution to gentrification other than taxation or a poorer relative quality of life compared to where the wealthy are coming from.
So we are back to heavier progressive taxation, which must be heavy enough to replace oil and gas taxes as a necessary (though not sufficient) step if we are to be rid our fossil fuel addiction before we effectively run out of affordable fuels (especially, diesel), or destroy what is left of the biosphere.
From reading the responses to this article, it is obvious there are many issues and many views. The one you raise, Greg, is seldom mentioned. Property taxes here are low, compared to other cities. We've been here 16 years. The taxes on our house in another state were higher THEN than they are in SF NOW.
I'm also struck by the fact that more than half of SF is not available for "affordable housing" (a linguistically useful misnomer!). How many of these one acre lots is owned by persons who are not actual year-round residents?
As the age level goes up, so will the price of housing. And don't forget that many merchants and distributors assume (rightly so!) they can charge MORE for any SF resident because, after all, they live in SF!
City Planning needs to take a serious look at "quality of life" before any building takes place. "Quality of life" is taking a definite hit as tighter housing goes up...and those who actually direct functional decisions about things in our neighborhood could care less. Yes, progressive taxation would help..and let's consider "quality of life" for all of us!
A native Santa Fean,I lived out of state for 40 years because I could never find a decent job in SF. I sold my home in Cincinnati for $125K. That same house would go for about $300K here in SF. So instead of taking out a $175 mortgage in my mid 60's I bought a half acre in Pecos and put a brand new mobile home on it, all paid for in cash. Because of low wages and high prices here in SF, people who decide to stay here are looking at a life time of crippling debt.
Quality of life in existing affordable areas matters. Amenities, services, parkland.
This is an age-old problem, dating generations. Nothing new. SFe a destination for lots folks outside NM, and they are willing to pay inflated home prices and rents. So? Let them, free market. If someone from Dallas, TX willing to pay high taxes so that local kids can enjoy nice public schools, let them. If someone from Boulder, CO willing to pay inflated home prices by 30% , it's their money. As for young generational locals being "pushed out" by strong housing demand, your parents sold out years ago. They did the same thing folks are doing today and will continue to years from now.
Wow, what a cynical and ill-informed worldview! Let unregulated greed rule?
All articles on housing costs skyrocketing simply repeat the same line - that supply and demand is the cause- while avoiding stating that it is just the trigger of the real cause- greed. After all, there is no law that makes prices skyrocket, just greed!
It is driven by greed. All these older SFe neighborhoods were once owned by local Hispanic families. Instead of handing down homes to generational families, most sold out years ago. That too is greed. So we really can't blame someone coming from California buying a 550K home off airport road, can we?
Or the older neighborhoods that back in the 80's were considered barrios and then those homes were gobbled up by out of state peeps and all of a sudden we had "condos" and "townhouses" pop.up. Grandma's house would then resell for $500,000. Small wonder most folks have to leave SF and go to Rio Rancho.
That's not exactly true Connie... A lot of those Hispanic families were forced to sell to settle debts (mostly medical) or because they simply could not afford the taxes anymore... When they left, they certainly didn't leave with bags full of cash.
Not greed at all. Laws of supply-and-demand thankfully driven by a capitalist engine that moves the activities of all businesses in the US. Fortunately, there is no law that prevents people from offering 10%, 30% or 50% or more for homes they want to buy or build. That is not greed (except possibly if the sweet, sickly, sticky fumes from the sewer of socialism have entered your body and mind).
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Very well said, the left wing never wants to recognize reality, and the failures of their so-called "leaders" in politics.
