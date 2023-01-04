Even the cheapest areas in Santa Fe are edging toward becoming half-million-dollar neighborhoods.

The median price for a home sold in the fourth quarter in the most populous — and lowest-priced — part of the city was $472,500, according to statistics from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.

That's an 11.2 percent increase from the previous year for the sector west of St. Francis Drive between Alameda Street and Interstate 25 — an area that includes the south side.

