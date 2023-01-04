Even the cheapest areas in Santa Fe are edging toward becoming half-million-dollar neighborhoods.
The median price for a home sold in the fourth quarter in the most populous — and lowest-priced — part of the city was $472,500, according to statistics from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
That's an 11.2 percent increase from the previous year for the sector west of St. Francis Drive between Alameda Street and Interstate 25 — an area that includes the south side.
Those homes had a median price of $264,000 at the start of 2019, statistics from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors show.
The housing affordability index in the fourth quarter for single-family homes across Santa Fe County sank to 30 — the lowest number in the 20 years the association has collected data. This means the median income in the area was only 30 percent of the amount needed to qualify to purchase a median-priced home.
The median home price overall in Santa Fe for the fourth quarter was $608,700, a 13.8 percent increase from the previous year. Homes sold beyond the city limits across the county commanded a median price of $797,950, an 8.1 percent rise.
Santa Fe County as a whole reached a record high median price of $675,000, the association's data revealed.
The number of homes sold, however, plummeted to 2016 levels. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw only 318 homes sold in Santa Fe County — even lower than the 332 in spring 2020 when the world was locked down at the start of the pandemic.
The third and fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021 each had 550 or more homes sold.
“People are waiting to see where things are going to go before making any major decision,” said Drew Lamprich, association president. “A lot of people are balancing if they sell where are they going to go.”
Santa Fe had only 355 new listings of homes for sale in the fourth quarter. Only two other times in 20 years has the number been that low: in the fourth quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2011, the association's data shows.
“We have the fewest new listings except for 2011 and 2019,” Lamprich said. “That’s why closed sales are down.”
The number of days homes spend on the market before they sell crept up to 42 in the third and fourth quarters after dropping as low as 23 days in the third quarter of 2021.
“If properly priced, there is still a lot of demand if sellers present strong offerings without deferred maintenance,” Lamprich said.