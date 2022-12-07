Get ready to deck the halls and carol the night away because beloved holiday traditions that were put on a pandemic pause are returning to Santa Fe.
The celebrations kick off Saturday with a holiday open house at the New Mexico History Museum and the New Mexico Museum of Art, followed Sunday by the candlelit Las Posadas procession around the Plaza.
Then next week, the history museum will host a Native American Artisans Winter Youth Show and a Winter Stroll at the Palace, formerly known as Christmas at the Palace.
Members of La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Cañada, a church in Española, are preparing for Las Posadas returning since 2019. The traditional Catholic celebration reenacts the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem where they were denied lodging at various inns as they searched for a birthplace for baby Jesus.
“We feel very happy that we can continue this devotion because to us, it’s more than just putting on a play,” said Theodora Valdez, a member of the church. “It’s the devotion that we have asking blessed Mother Mary, St. Joseph and the baby Jesus to bless our homes and our families.”
Valdez has been taking part in Las Posadas since 1977. In her younger years, she would play the guitar as she followed Mary and Joseph through the procession. She now helps coordinate the annual celebration alongside her colleague, Larry Ulibarri, who played violin for the event when he was younger.
Though the procession usually leads to the Palace of the Governors, the museum’s public relations specialist Brandon Brown said it will be a little different this year.
“The conclusion of the procession has been moved from the front doors of the Palace to the Plaza gazebo,” Brown said in a statement. “This will allow improved visibility for the conclusion of the ceremony and less crowding during the caroling portion of the event.”
In the past, Las Posadas drew from 1,500 to 2,500 people, Brown said. This year he hopes to reach 3,000.
For years, Las Posadas in Santa Fe had a unique twist, with devils playing the innkeepers that would not give Mary and Joseph shelter. In 2017, the New Mexico History Museum — which hosts the event — decided to do away with the demons in favor of something more traditional.
“We requested them to be gone because we can’t consider an innkeeper a devil,” Ulibarri said. “The devils were not a part of Las Posadas. Why they decided to include them is beyond me.”
The devils made a return in 2018, but were cast out again in 2019.
While the event lost these rambunctious characters, it will be gaining a new Mary and Joseph. Robert and Natalie Trujillo, a couple from Española, are taking over the roles after they were played by members of the Ortiz family for roughly 20 years.
Though Las Posadas in Santa Fe only happens once a year, the Trujillo family will do it again in Española for nine days in a row leading up to Christmas. Valdez said the church will put on a procession with the community every night from Dec. 15-23.
“We go from house to house each night asking to let Mary and Joseph in,” Valdez said. “And then after Las Posadas, usually the people that hosted give out refreshments.”