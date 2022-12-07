120919LasPosadas_Jp2.JPG

Musicians play in 2019 during the 43rd annual commemoration of Las Posadas on the Plaza. The event returns this year following a pandemic hiatus.

 New Mexican file photo

Get ready to deck the halls and carol the night away because beloved holiday traditions that were put on a pandemic pause are returning to Santa Fe.

The celebrations kick off Saturday with a holiday open house at the New Mexico History Museum and the New Mexico Museum of Art, followed Sunday by the candlelit Las Posadas procession around the Plaza.

Then next week, the history museum will host a Native American Artisans Winter Youth Show and a Winter Stroll at the Palace, formerly known as Christmas at the Palace.

Popular in the Community