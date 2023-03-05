Darlene Peshlakai still doesn’t know all the details surrounding the deaths of two of her daughters — 13 years after they were killed in a crash near the intersection of Cerrillos and Cristo’s roads.
“I don’t know if it’s because I don’t want to know, or I want to take it a little at a time,” Peshlakai said in an interview Sunday.
Darlene and David Peshlakai lost two daughters — Del Lynn, 19, and 17-year-old Deshauna — on March 5, 2010, after a drunken driver rear-ended their car with a pickup truck. The family, who are from the Navajo Nation and live in Naschitti, was traveling south on Cerrillos Road after a state basketball game.
Since the fatal crash, the Santa Fe Police Department has held several End Driving While Impaired checkpoints honoring the Peshlakai sisters at the fateful intersection where they lost their lives. Darlene Peshlakai said this year’s checkpoint was special in that it is the first time it has been held on the anniversary of the crash.
“Today it really touched home,” Peshlakai said while standing feet away from where one of her daughters died. “In a few hours I’m going to lose my girls, you know.”
Lt. Jose Gonzales said the checkpoint Sunday was about the ninth time the department has held the event, in which Santa Fe police and Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies line three southbound lanes on Cerrillos Road with law enforcement vehicles. The constant glow of red and blue lights accompanies the officers and deputies as they stop cars to check for intoxicated drivers.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said about one to three people are arrested each year during the Peshlakai Memorial Checkpoint.
“It’s sad. We tell people we do it. They know we do it every year, but some people ... ,” Valdez said.
Gonzales addressed a room full of law enforcement personnel in a briefing at the Santa Fe Police Department prior to the start of the checkpoint. While he said Sunday’s crew was one of the largest groups he had seen participate in the Peshlakai Memorial Checkpoint, he noticed only a handful of police in the room who responded to the 2010 crash remained.
“As time goes on that’s going to dwindle down, and soon those of us who were there that night aren’t going to be here. We’re going to retire and move on,” Gonzales said. “I ask that each of you — police officers, sergeants — you’re all the next leadership of this department, and it’s going to be incumbent upon you to carry this tradition. It’ll be incumbent upon you to accept [the] Peshlakai family as part of the P.D. family.”
Chief Paul Joye, who said he responded to the Peshlakai crash as a young officer in 2010, said the fatal incident affected everyone who responded in its immediate aftermath.
“It’s incidents like this that have an effect on you for the rest of your life,” Joye said. “I think about it all the time. [I] drive by it every day when I come to work.”
The checkpoint started in earnest at about 7 p.m. Sunday and was set to last until about 11 p.m. As police and deputies donning neon yellow vests stopped cars on the roadway, members of the Peshlakai family prayed at a permanent memorial near the intersection.
Darlene Peshlakai said she and her family stay until about the end most years and give candy to drivers going through the checkpoint. The baggies — filled with goodies like Smarties and Almond Joys — also include pictures of her two daughters and the name of the Peshlakais’ “Angels versus Drunk Drivers” group.
If traffic allows, Peshlakai said, drivers passing by also get the chance to hear her family’s story.
David Peshlakai said he hopes the checkpoint can continue long after he is gone, and added he hopes others — like more members of the Navajo Nation — will get involved as time passes.
“This checkpoint is something that we cherish. Right from day one when we lost the girls, they interviewed me and I told them, ‘You know, I don’t want my girls dying for nothing. I want them to teach something.’ ”