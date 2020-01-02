The state is one step closer to breaking ground on the Vladem Contemporary art museum.
The city of Santa Fe’s Historic Districts Review Board on Thursday endorsed the state’s revised design of the proposed two-story structure, which will be at Guadalupe Street and Montezuma Avenue next to the Santa Fe Railyard.
The project had drawn sharp criticism for its aesthetics, its height and concerns about a decades-old mural. But board members, preservationists and others in the community said Thursday that they were happy with the redesign.
“This is a better building than it was before,” said John Pen La Farge, a former president of the Old Santa Fe Association. His sentiments were echoed by roughly 20 others who spoke at Thursday’s hearing.
The project is being spearheaded by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, which plans to remodel the state-owned Halpin Building into a museum showcasing contemporary art.
Construction is scheduled to begin early this year and is expected to be completed sometime in 2021. The building is the former home of the State Records Center and Archives.
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation, which raises money to support state museums, has collected about $12.1 million for the project. The total cost is expected to be $12.5 million.
The museum will allow the New Mexico Museum of Art to expand its exhibits and programs.
It is named for Bob and Ellen Vladem, who donated $4 million to the project.
A bill passed by the Legislature in 2017 requires state construction projects like the Vladem Contemporary be done “in cooperation” with city historic district rules, but city approval of the state project is not required.
Board member Frank Katz said he was frustrated with the process but said the state did a “bang-up job” incorporating public feedback.
However, the board did have two concerns. It asked that the state consider removing the metal lining at the north and south ends of the second floor and that it address concerns about a 1980s Chicano mural that will be destroyed to make way for the museum.
The mural, painted by Mexican American artists, including Gilberto Guzman, will not be preserved because it is “unstable with extensive cracking,” according to a statement from the state.
Board member Jennifer Biedscheid said two experts, one from the public sector and another from the private sector, came to that conclusion.
She said the state’s design team plans to honor the mural by projecting it onto a blank wall.
Katz said that would be acceptable. “It’s very sad about the mural, but I accept what the experts say. I would know no differently,” he said. “But I think projection of the mural … is fascinating.”
