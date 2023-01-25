The Modern Elder Academy has submitted plans for renovating the former Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference and Retreat Center on Mt. Carmel Road which brims with history and architectural details. The Historic Districts Review Board reacted enthusiastically to the academy's plan to preserve and restore the San Miguel, San Juan and the Santa Maria buildings shown here.
Renovations of historic buildings on the site of the former Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference and Retreat Center will move forward, though some proposed construction was paused for further review by the Historic Districts Review Board.
A "midlife wisdom school" for retreats and sabbaticals called Modern Elder Academy is planned for the property, and its representatives appeared before the board Tuesday to explain their plans for three historic buildings on the former campus: the Santa Maria, San Miguel and San Juan buildings.
Members of the board reacted enthusiastically to the group's plans for restorations and preservation for the three structures.
"The applicant clearly has a desire to do right by this project, by the building and by the history, and we’re all appreciative of that," board member Anthony Guida said.
Board member John Bienvenu offered "kudos" to design firm JenkinsGavin Inc. "for another sensitive remodel" and "wonderful improvements to the property."
Since the early 20th century, the property has housed the Sunmount Sanatorium, Santa Fe Inn, Bruns Army Hospital, Carmelite Monastery and Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference and Retreat Center. The former campus contains features inspired and designed by architect John Gaw Meem, who spent time at the sanatorium as a patient in the 1920s.
Guida called the plans an "important historic preservation project in Santa Fe," noting the site was where "some of the Santa Fe style was born."
Lisa Gavioli of JenkinsGavin presented plans for replacing some doors and windows, adding some features for accessibility and restuccoing parts of the three buildings. She said the new owners have submitted the property for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
Gavioli presented old photographs and drawings of architectural features throughout the property that inspired the plans.
The board in December approved the group's plans to construct a 9,477-square-foot building on the northeast side of the campus called the Santa Nueva Building.
A proposed 5-foot stucco wall and 7-foot-tall metal gate to be constructed on the property stopped board members in their tracks, raising code and design concerns.
"The height of the gate is difficult to reconcile with the view of the chapel," board member Jennifer Biedscheid said, referring to the group's stated intention to not block views of the chapel's mural.
Gavioli maintained the property's new owners were firm about their plans for the wall and gate, which she said were compliant with code and, in the case of a different property, might have been approved administratively.
"This is meant to be a closed campus, for retreat guests and sabbatical guests to come and stay and retreat from the world," Gavioli said. "We feel it is appropriate to introduce more privacy into the space."
The wall and gate would separate a parking lot and a reworked Mt. Carmel Road, which Gavioli said was a private thoroughfare.
The board voted to postpone and revisit approval of the wall and gate, with a request for more information on the materials.