The Modern Elder Academy has submitted plans for renovating the former Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference and Retreat Center on Mt. Carmel Road which brims with history and architectural details. The Historic Districts Review Board reacted enthusiastically to the academy's plan to preserve and restore the San Miguel, San Juan and the Santa Maria buildings shown here.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Renovations of historic buildings on the site of the former Immaculate Heart of Mary Conference and Retreat Center will move forward, though some proposed construction was paused for further review by the Historic Districts Review Board.

A "midlife wisdom school" for retreats and sabbaticals called Modern Elder Academy is planned for the property, and its representatives appeared before the board Tuesday to explain their plans for three historic buildings on the former campus: the Santa Maria, San Miguel and San Juan buildings.

Members of the board reacted enthusiastically to the group's plans for restorations and preservation for the three structures.

