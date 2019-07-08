After a monthslong search, the Santa Fe Arts Commission has a new executive director: Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, deputy director of civic art for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, takes the helm Sept. 9.
Kamiyama, who will be paid $95,000 a year, replaces Debra Garcia y Griego, who resigned in December to become Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Department of Cultural Affairs Cabinet secretary.
The city said it filled the position “after a thorough reimagining of how the position would work, including the creation of a fully independent division that will report to the city manager instead of the Tourism Department as it did previously.”
In a statement provided by the city, Kamiyama said, “As arts director I’m excited for the opportunity to expand the position to focus on the arts community as a whole and to help Santa Fe generate the energy and resources to challenge ideas and support artists and creatives of the future.”
The Arts Commission’s mission is to support arts and cultural affairs and “recommend policies and programs that develop and promote artistic excellence in our community,” the city website says.
“Santa Fe is arts, culture, history and community,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “It’s who we are and how we live; it’s part of everything the city does, which is why we made the Arts Commission an independent department.”
Kamiyama was selected from among more than 50 applicants, said Randy Randall, who heads the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
In Los Angeles County, Kamiyama is responsible for planning, developing and implementing what is becoming one of the largest public art programs in the country with more than 40 active projects ranging from $10,000 to $1 million, according to her online biography.
Kamiyama, who has 20 years of experience in the arts and culture sector, primarily in civic and community-based institutions, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Fullerton and did post-graduate studies in public administration, her bio states.
“Ms. Kamiyama is a strong advocate for community engagement with innovative problem-solving and collaborative strategies,” the bio says. “She has a particular interest in creative placekeeping that brings artists, residents, business owners, civic and community stakeholders together to assess and build upon the unique physical and social character of a place through creative activities. She has worked on community development initiatives around issues of homelessness, cultural diversity and equity and health and sustainability.”
