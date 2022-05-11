Santa Fe City Manager John Blair has a second-in-command.
Blair on Wednesday introduced Layla Archuleta-Maestas, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, as the city's newest deputy city manager — a position that hasn't been filled since 2018.
She'll earn an $110,000 a year in the role. Her first day was April 28.
Among Archuleta-Maestas' first duties will be helping to create a plan to hire a new director for the city's beleaguered Finance Department following the exit of Mary McCoy, who left last month after the city's contracted outside auditor abruptly resigned.
Archuleta-Maestas, 32, said she was excited by the opportunity.
"I was really interested in coming to work and serving the city I was born in," she said.
Archuleta-Maestas was raised in Española and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in communications. She earned a master's degree in public administration in 2020.
She worked in Heinrich's office as a state operations and scheduling manager from July 2015 through June 2019. She also worked as director of Heinrich's Senate re-election campaign in 2018.
Archuleta-Maestas moved to the private sector as an account executive with Delta Management Group, which works with nonprofits and professional associations.
"For me, finding the best path forward and figuring out ways our staff can work in collaboration with one another is really attractive to me," she said. "That kind of critical thinking is something I think I bring to the table."
The position of deputy city manager has been controversial in some circles, met with criticism from those who contended the city was already top heavy with administrators. But Blair identified the position as a priority shortly after being hired in late December.
In January, the City Council approved the job description, with councilors Chris Rivera and Lee Garcia voting against. Both voiced concerns Blair had not been on the job long enough to determine whether the position was necessary.
As deputy city manager, Archuleta-Maestas will be asked to focus primarily on the operations aspect of city government, working with departments to identify ways to make them more effective.
She said since starting, she has focused on information gathering and acclimating herself to the position.
"I was immediately thrown into it," she said.
Blair said Archuleta-Maestas will help modernize some internal services and will be the "gas pedal" to help improve the city's hiring and recruiting process.
A key hire will be finding McCoy's successor in the Finance Department. City officials have refused to comment on whether McCoy resigned or was fired. Former assistant finance director Alexis Lotero is serving as acting director.
Blair said Archuleta-Maestas was sent a draft copy of the finance director's job description and is working with the department to update it. Blair said the job opening is expected to be posted in "the next few days."
McCoy's exit came just days after state Auditor Brian Colón voiced his intention to gather his office and the state Department of Finance and Administration and have a meeting with the city to "intervene" in the city's audit process after Albuquerque-based audit firm CliftonLarsonAllen resigned as the city's external auditor.
Colón said the city could not reconcile almost $4.5 million in cash balances, making an audit impossible. The city has also been late to submit its previous three state-mandated audits.
Blair said the last update the city received from Colón's office was it was coordinating schedules with the Department of Finance and Administration's local government division.
He said the city was originally instructed to begin searching for a new external auditor, but was later told to pause the search.
"It is not clear to us what the purpose of all these meetings they are having without us," Blair said. "But we are hopeful to hear it soon."
Stephanie Telles, a spokesman for Colón's office, wrote in an email the office is working with the Department of Finance and Administration on next steps but "until the City completes the cash reconciliation, they cannot be audited."
Blair said the city has since reconciled an additional $1.4 million in cash as of Wednesday.
Shortly after announcing the fiscal year 2021 audit would be late, the city released a "corrective action plan" — devised in part by McCoy — that included bringing together an audit team consisting of key finance and other city department staff members. The city also hired an audit coordinator, Stephanie Woodruff, the former city audit chairwoman from 2019-21. It also entered into a $65,000 contract with Piñon Ventures, Woodruff's accounting firm.
The contract is expected to result in a report on ways to shore up the city's audit and finance process.
Blair said he hasn't addressed whether the city will continue with that plan moving forward, and is focused on "immediate steps" to improve the audit process.
"What I have said to anyone who will listen is this is a mistake; we own it; we take it incredibly serious and we will fix it," he said.