An armed security guard will keep watch over the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding streets around the clock under a contract amendment unanimously approved Wednesday by the City Council.
The nearly $174,000 contract amendment with Allied Universal will add security services at the Plaza 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Sam Burnett, public works property maintenance manager. Burnett said the contract is set to run for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
"These services are intended to reassure the public that the Plaza and surrounding areas remains a safe and family friendly center of our city," Burnett wrote in a memo.
The security presence by Allied Universal, which has been providing security services at various city-owned facilities since 2018, will "supplement" the patrols of police officers assigned to the downtown area, the memo states.
The additional security comes two weeks after protesters toppled the historic obelisk in the center of the Plaza after police decided to walk away from the scene rather than engage in a potentially violent confrontation — a move that has sparked biting criticism of Mayor Alan Webber and police Chief Andrew Padilla.
In a separate vote, the council also increased Allied Universal's compensation by nearly $79,000 to provide security, at least temporarily, at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place and the Salvation Army shelter, as well as a number of city parks. The security guards patrolling those areas will not be armed.
"We're going to have a mobile unit that's dedicated to the shelters … and they will essentially move back and forth from shelter to shelter, checking kind of the areas around the shelters and the shelters themselves," Burnett told the council.
Securing the Plaza is an SFPD job. We want trained cops to be patrolling, not private guards, in case serious issues of use of force are brought into play. And I say that as someone who worked my way through undergraduate college as a security guard and interfaced with the Rochester, NY Police. Something is seriously F'ed up here.
So....is this coming out of Mayor Webber's personal budget or us taxpaying citizens having to pay for this new "security" and pay for the police budget too? If you wouldn't have allowed this city to be divided you woudn't have this issue of destruction of property from your protesting friends.
If you have to hire private security give them the power of real cops and let the City Cops go work for Santa Fe county or Bernalillo County if you are not going to let them do their jobs, other places can use dedicated law enforcement.
I've never felt unsafe on or near the plaza-leaving shows at the Lensic and walking through the Plaza. But going to the parking garage across from Lensic is a bit weird at night, and I would never go down any side streets after dark.
That is there left to “protect” on the Plaza. The Mayor let the Three Sisters Collective and their followers destroy the Obelisk and he took down the DeVargas statue. The Mayor is trying to show he is “doing something”. It’s too late. You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. Resign now Mayor Weber. If anything, this is a sop to the business owners who are the Mayor’s true constituency.
We already have armed security at the plaza. They're called police.
Excellent idea. The left wing/socialist rioters and looters are never very far away from attacking people and property. Santa Fe is a very dangerous place, especially at the Plaza.
Hey Mike, how do you know they are left wing and socialist?
MJ is a professional agitator/extremist; but I think you probably know that Mr. Height.
And I don't think you know your hind end from a hole in the ground, Rodney.
Its likely a good inference, since its the left that has been tearing down statues and monuments. If you asked me about who was showing up loaded for bear to stop them, I would suggest they are not left wing and socialist. But hey, its all inference unless you ask them. Has anyone interviewed them and written it down?
