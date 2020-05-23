The Santa Fe Police Department hired 12 new officers last week, which has helped lower the number of vacancies in an agency that has struggled to keep positions filled.
The group of 10 cadets and two lateral officers — those who are certified law enforcement officers with experience at other agencies — was sworn in Wednesday by Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil. “I couldn’t ask for a better group to have as a reflection of our community, and that’s amazing,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said. “That’s what we always strive for. You want people who understand how the community works.”
The diverse group includes seven men and five women, according to a city news release.
And it’s not just a new crop of young officers.
The cadets range in age from their early 20s to their mid-30s, Valdez said.
“One of the officers had experience as a police dispatcher,” he said. “They just really come from our community, which is an amazing thing. We want our department to be reflective of our community.”
The new hires bring the department’s total number of vacant positions down to 20.
It has wrangled in recent years with high numbers of vacancies as officers have left for surrounding agencies, like the Albuquerque Police Department, that offer higher wages. A number of officers also have retired from the force.
Valdez said the two lateral officers will obtain certification for the Santa Fe Police Department through a fast-track waiver process.
But public health rules to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have disrupted the regular training and certification schedule for cadets.
Three cadets hired earlier this year still have to complete three more weeks of training at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy after their classes were suspended because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Valdez said.
To make the best use of the time, he said, those cadets are completing their field training with the department and will go back to the academy when the restrictions are lifted.
The 10 new cadets were supposed to start at the academy in July, but that date has been pushed back, Valdez said. They will start their field training now before entering the academy.
