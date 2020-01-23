A suspended Santa Fe High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was accused of entering the campus with a firearm in his vehicle and and threatening to shoot another student.

According to a news release from the Santa Fe Police Department, Santa Fe High security staff escorted 18-year-old Ezekiel Montoya off campus while officers were on their way to the school.

Police found Montoya driving near campus and pulled him over, the news release said.

He had a gun in his car, according to the release, and police arrested and charged him with trespassing, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.

