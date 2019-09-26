From paddles to Popsicles.
From rage to reverence.
From puking to pure bliss.
When the players from the 1979 Santa Fe High School football team speak about David Church 40 years after winning the Class 4A championship, they do it now with great admiration. But they also haven’t forgotten what it was like to perform for a demanding, relentless coach who nearly drove them to exhaustion as he led them to success.
When the 75-year-old Church visited Terry Tiner, a star player on the ‘79 team, earlier this summer, the former running back made it clear what he’d thought of his old coach back in the day.
“He said, ‘You were an SOB, coach,’ ” Church recalled. “That’s all the word was; that you were a hard person.”
That sentiment will be expressed in many different ways throughout this weekend as the members of the ‘79 Demons reunite this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the only state football title the school has ever won. The team will be honored at halftime of Friday’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High game at Ivan Head Stadium.
Former players also took part in a reception Thursday at The Bull Ring restaurant and will participate in a golf challenge against St. Michael’s graduates Friday morning to help raise money for athletics and activities at both schools.
At some point, the conversation likely will steer toward Church — the gruff, sometimes controversial coach who came to the City Different in 1974 to turn around a football program that won just one game the season before. He soon blended an exacting coaching style with a keen eye for detail that helped mold a group of undersized players into a scourge by the late 1970s.
From 1976 to Church’s final season in 1980, the Demons accumulated a 50-12 record and won the ‘79 state title by stunning Albuquerque Eldorado, 19-15, at University Stadium. Two of Eldorado’s players eventually made it to the NFL. Only a handful on Santa Fe’s roster even played college ball.
Church left Santa Fe in 1981 to take over at Carlsbad, spending four years there before returning to Northern New Mexico to take on an even greater challenge at Española Valley in 1985. But it’s his time in Santa Fe that has largely defined his legacy.
The stories that come from ‘79 still brew in the heads of Church’s players, who at the time considered him a martinet as teens but a friend and confidant as they grew older.
Today, years after the games have ended, they remember Church’s paddle — an instrument of intimidation former Demon Jeff Apodaca said Church carried with him during practice. The coach rapped players on the butt when they made mistakes.
“We all hated that paddle,” Apodaca said. “But guess what? It made us more disciplined and we were the least-penalized team in the state.”
There also was the “shadow ” — backup quarterback Frank Lucero, walking in lockstep with Church during every game of that season, mainly because the coach held on to his jersey or face mask.
“Talk about getting up close and personal with a coach,” Lucero said. “It was him holding onto my face mask and jersey, and he would turn around and tell me, ‘Look, Frank! That’s why we did this!’ I mean, I wasn’t just his right-hand man, I was literally under his right arm!”
There were the workouts — the kind that some Demons who went on to serve in the military recall as tougher than basic training.
“It was the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” said Tiner. “The first week, we puked and we puked and we puked. Oh, my God, it was unbelievable.”
As sometimes happens with legends, the tales become exaggerated to almost comical terms. What’s certain, however, are the memories of Church’s precision as a coach. Some tied it to his day job as a math teacher at Santa Fe High. Tiner said the coach designed his offense and defense around speed, quickness and certainty — allowing a small but swarming team to eventually overwhelm its opponents.
“When you looked at the offense and defense, it was scientific,” Tiner said. “It wasn’t brawn. It was, ‘We’re going to outsmart you and beat you.’ ”
Apodaca, who was diagnosed with cancer that fall, recalled how Church’s devotion to offseason conditioning and study demanded plenty from his players. The only way you got to play varsity was to show up for every single session.
Apodaca said he wanted to play baseball and football, but knew which sport he was going to play when Church uttered his ultimatum.
“I knew my future was in football, so that was an easy decision for me,” said Apodaca, who played at Southern Methodist University and the University of New Mexico. “Would I have liked to play baseball and football in the summer? Probably, but I made a decision that my future was in football and that was my love.”
That was the buy-in Church was looking for.
“That was the comment we heard from everybody who played for us: `We’ll do what it takes to win, coach, We’ll give you 100 percent effort,’ ” Church said. “And I don’t think they ever failed in giving 100 percent effort.”
For all of his toughness, Church wasn’t afraid to let down his guard on occasion. The players still fondly remember “Popsicle Night,” a Friday treat for those who participated in every session. When Marcos Tapia broke his hand, Church kept him on the travel squad and Tapia helped out where he could. In the state championship game, he let Apodaca suit up even as he was going though cancer treatment.
Church also took great delight in his scout offense and defense — or the “Meat Squad,” as he called them — by recognizing the players with stickers to put on their helmet for their work in preparing the starters each week.
“We all played at such a high level because our second team defense and offense forced our first team to play hard,” Lucero said. “Our intrasquad games and practices were as tough as any game we played, across the board. You’re going to hit and get hit. That was our mentality, and that allowed us to go into games and take it to teams because we were ready to play.”
Many former Demons acknowledge they look at Church differently than they did when they were teens. Tiner said he was touched when Church traveled from his home in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Atlanta to see Tiner’s son play in a baseball tournament not long ago.
It’s that kind of act, Tiner said, that defined Church: A man who cared about his players long after the games were over.
“It’s just heart-warming,” Tiner said. “I mean, he loved us. And he still does.”
For his part, Church said that he’s as proud of what happened after ‘79 as the championship itself. Many of his players have gone on to become community leaders, professionals — stars on every day of the week, not just Fridays. Apodaca became a media executive and a businessman in Albuquerque who ran for governor in 2018. Bill Layden, a starting linebacker, played football at UNM before becoming a bank vice president. Lucero is an educator. Tiner is a hunting and fishing guide and lives in Southern Colorado.
The list goes on.
“In the reunion 10 years ago, someone made the statement that they hope [winning the state title] wasn’t the crowning achievement in their lives, and I think that is important,” Church said. “Hopefully, it’s not, but for about 99 percent of them, they have been pretty good young men.”