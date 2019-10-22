Santa Fe High’s J.B. White announces commitment to UNM

Fedonta “J.B.” White is continuing a Santa Fe High School tradition.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward for the Demons announced at a team ceremony Tuesday in the school’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium his verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. He unveiled his choice by presenting a pumpkin that was painted red and white and had the Lobo logo on it. UNM head men’s basketball coach Paul Weir was attendance.
White will be the third player from Santa Fe High to earn a men’s basketball scholarship to UNM, following the late Toby Roybal (1952-56) and Mike Lucero (1961-64). White cannot officially sign a letter of intent until his senior year but said he decided to make his commitment now.
His had to choose between UNM and Santa Clara University, White said, and he felt very strongly that staying close to home was the right decision for him. He added that Weir was a constant presence while he recovered from a dislocated patella that ended his 2018-19 season in January.
“It was how much they cared about me,” White said. “Especially how much coach Weir cared about me when I got hurt. At the time, I didn’t have a lot of schools calling me and texting me, but I felt coach Weir was always there.”
White averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds per game in 13 games last year for the Demons, who were the Class 5A runners-up.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.