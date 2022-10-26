PrincipalExit.jpeg

Renee Salazar-Garcia

Santa Fe High School Principal Renee Salazar-Garcia will be leaving the district in November "to pursue new opportunities."

Santa Fe Public Schools sent a message to parents and students last week informing them of the school administrator's planned departure.

"Over the past five years, principal and assistant principal Salazar-Garcia has established strong relationships, implemented systems and support for staff and students and made a positive impact on the school community. Her contributions are greatly appreciated," the message stated. "Mrs. Salazar-Garcia said that it is with great sadness she is announcing her resignation as your principal. She said it has been an honor to serve as your principal, and she will miss you all very much."

