Santa Fe High School Principal Renee Salazar-Garcia will be leaving the district in November "to pursue new opportunities."
Santa Fe Public Schools sent a message to parents and students last week informing them of the school administrator's planned departure.
"Over the past five years, principal and assistant principal Salazar-Garcia has established strong relationships, implemented systems and support for staff and students and made a positive impact on the school community. Her contributions are greatly appreciated," the message stated. "Mrs. Salazar-Garcia said that it is with great sadness she is announcing her resignation as your principal. She said it has been an honor to serve as your principal, and she will miss you all very much."
Starting Nov. 4, associate principal, David Vincent, will take over as interim directing principal. Around this same time, the district will open the position to applicants and form an interview committee to find a candidate.
Santa Fe Public Schools spokesperson Cody Dynarski said interviews will take place in mid-November. He said the district hopes to have named the school's new principal before students and staff leave for winter break.
Salazar-Garcia became principal of the district’s largest school in July 2021. She has been working for Santa Fe Public Schools since 2018, first serving as Santa Fe High’s assistant principal of special education and 11th grade associate principal.
Prior to joining the district, Salazar-Garcia was executive director of Laguna schools in west-central New Mexico and was a principal in the Albuquerque Public School district for 29 years.
Salazar-Garcia and Vincent could not be reached for comment Wednesday.