As the number of coronavirus cases in New Mexico continues to climb, Santa Fe will temporarily suspend water shut-offs during the ongoing public health emergency, the city announced Tuesday after an inquiry from The New Mexican.
Water for hand-washing is essential for slowing the spread of the virus, public health officials have stressed. Cities elsewhere in the nation such as Detroit and Seattle also have halted shut-offs as lawmakers from Texas, Arizona and other states urge congressional leaders to help keep the water running — and reconnect households that have been disconnected — for people who have past-due bills.
In the meantime, Santa Fe is placing an immediate moratorium on all new water shut-offs. Public Utilities Director Shannon Jones made the decision Tuesday, according to city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon.
"The City of Santa Fe is being proactive and humane with regards to water utility customers who may be behind on their payments, especially those who have already received shutoff notices," Chacon wrote in a statement.
"We hope this provides some breathing room for economically-strapped residents at a difficult time," she added.
Water charges will continue to accrue, however, during the moratorium. People with past-due bills still should contact the city to arrange a payment schedule, Chacon said.
Santa Fe pumps water to roughly 36,000 customers.
In February, water officials delivered 769 shut-off notices, although most did not result in water being turned off. Of those, 114 were disconnected and 78 have since been reconnected, according to the city.
But Chacon said the city will not reconnect water for the 36 households with unpaid bills that had their water turned off last month until they pay.
On Monday, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority announced it would temporarily stop turning off people's water over unpaid bills. Las Cruces also has suspended water shut-offs.
“This moment in history has put a light on a number of things that we all take for granted and called into question what is a human right, what is a necessity," said Lucas Herndon, deputy director of liberal advocacy group Progress Now New Mexico. "And it's our hope that people can remember how everyone was affected by these things the next time things go back to normal and we’re trying to create policy that is more fair and equitable for everyone.”
In 2016, Albuquerque turned the water off at close to 8,000 households, according to a 2018 study from Food and Water Watch, an environmental advocacy group. Santa Fe shut off water for 592 customers that year, the report said.
That year, more than 500,000 households across the nation had water services disconnected over unpaid bills, the study said.
The Public Service Company of New Mexico announced Monday that it will halt shut-offs over unpaid electricity bills for its more than 530,000 customers across the state. The company also paused debt collection and credit reporting over past-due bills for the time being.
El Paso Electric, which sells electricity to Las Cruces, Hatch and other areas of southeastern New Mexico, also has paused shut-offs.
Cities across the nation are temporarily suspending shut-offs as the country braces for a potential increase of coronavirus cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds to limit the spread of the virus. That's difficult without running water.
Atlanta; Phoenix; Birmingham, Ala.; and St. Louis have suspended water shut-offs, reported ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism outlet. American Water, a private company that pumps water to 1,600 communities in 16 states, also has announced it will keep water running for people with past-due bills.
Federal lawmakers in Arizona, Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Wisconsin wrote in a March 11 letter to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and minority leaders in both chambers that Congress still should take action on stopping water cutoffs at the federal level.
Much of Michigan's congressional delegation signed the letter, which noted that Flint, Mich., residents pay some of the highest water bills in the nation despite being one of the poorest cities in the country and enduring toxic levels of lead in its public water before state officials began requiring corrosion control chemicals and replacing lead pipes.
"But Flint is not alone," the letter said. "In other communities nationwide, high water rates have especially hurt low-income households, who pay a disproportionate amount of their income for water service."
Although many communities — now including Santa Fe — have voluntarily halted water shut-offs, "this decision increases fiscal strain on already struggling communities and they will require additional federal support," the letter said.
