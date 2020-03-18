Santa Fe is halting some evictions, offering free city bus rides and suspending parking fees in an effort to ease the potential financial strain of prolonged isolation or job loss as people stop going to restaurants, bars, cafes and other public establishments to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective immediately, Mayor Alan Webber's office announced a freeze on evictions for both residential and commercial property tenants "whose ability to pay has been adversely impacted by the public health emergency," a news release said.
Webber also is delaying lodgers tax collection on businesses that rent lodging such as hotels, cottages, Airbnb rooms, and bed and breakfasts.
Parking fees on all street meters and city garages also are being suspended, and the city has placed a moratorium on water shut-offs as part of the mayor's emergency declaration.
Webber's office is encouraging people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, in line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The City Council declared a state of emergency last week for three days, then voted Monday to extend it by an additional seven days.
City Councilor Michael Garcia praised the emergency measures.
"We need to be working together to keep each other safe, especially our elders and those with chronic health problems," Garcia wrote in an email. "These measures allow those most impacted by COVID-19 response, such as the service industry workers, the ability to focus on keeping themselves and their families safe and not have to worry about being evicted or having their water shut-off."
Apart from the economic hardship many may endure as a result of the coronavirus crisis, water for hand-washing is essential for slowing the spread of the virus, public health officials have said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I thought the emergency measure only lasted 3 days. When was it amended to seven days?
And why not forgive water, sewer, garbage bills for the next 3 months for anyone making less than 250K/year--this would help with a fixed expense.
And as for giving up on lodgers' tax, the city has not been going after STR since Fast Money Webber took office two years ago and if there are only nine people at an inn (Inn on the Alameda) then the city is not giving up much at all.
How about free listings in the Visitor Guide for those tour operators who have paid in full this year when there will be next to no one coming to town?
HOw about the city pressure the state and whoever else to get all government and medical workers tested?
How is the city assuring that employees are actually working from home? Just questions and suggestions that come to mind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.