Protesters Carol Norris, left, and Brent Lambert join a half dozen others Tuesday on the corner of Bishops Lodge Road and Valley Drive to demonstrate (and celebrate a little) after former President Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman was indicted alongside the former president and several others in a Georgia conspiracy case. Lambert, the organizer who has been protesting daily near Eastman's home for over a year, says they will hang up their signs now that a case has been filed against Eastman.
Protesters Carol Norris, left, Brent Lambert and Leslie Lakind toast with non-alcoholic bubbly Tuesday on the corner of Bishops Lodge Road and Valley Drive after Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman was indicted alongside the former president and several others in a Georgia conspiracy case. “This is a great day for justice,” one of the protesters said.
The people v. John Eastman could have been a miniseries in Santa Fe before it was a criminal case in Georgia.
A small group for the last 13½ months assembled on a busy corner to demonstrate against Eastman, a Santa Fe resident and unorthodox legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
Led by Brent Lambert, the demonstrators gathered at Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road, a half-mile from Eastman’s home. Always peaceful, Lambert and the rest exercised their First Amendment rights by waving American flags and carrying signs calling for Eastman’s indictment and imprisonment.
They got part of what they wanted Monday night when a grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump, Eastman and 17 other people involved in the former president’s failed reelection campaign.
In response, Lambert said Tuesday was the last of the ongoing demonstrations against Eastman. Lambert’s group will return for one-day rallies if there are important developments, such as if Eastman is disbarred in California or convicted of a crime.
A wave of exuberance filled the intersection on the final day of demonstration. Nearly every passing motorist gave a supportive honk of the horn to Lambert’s group. Hundreds of passengers flashed the thumbs-up sign.
On a dirt section of the roadside, demonstrators popped open bottles of Martinelli’s Gold Medal Sparkling Apple Cider. Champagne was available, but they believed a nonalcoholic beverage was appropriate as they publicly toasted the slow-moving wheels of American justice.
Everyone credited Lambert for shining light on Eastman and his tactics.
A former law professor, Eastman concocted wild plots built around the idea of alternative slates of presidential electors being presented to Congress. Eastman’s writings outlined a system to reverse the election’s outcome.
It was contingent on Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, using his position as presiding officer of the Senate to block certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Pence refused to go along with the scheme.
Angered by the actions of hometown resident Eastman, Lambert began a one-man demonstration.
“You feel helpless sitting at the computer screen. I felt compelled to do something,” Lambert said.
He soon gathered a following. Carol Norris and Richard Folks became regulars.
Both stuck by Lambert after he was assaulted and called a “commie queer” by Gary O’Brien, who disliked First Amendment demonstrations in his neighborhood.
O’Brien in January pleaded no contest to assault and paid a $300 fine imposed by a Municipal Court judge. O’Brien, 72, left the demonstrators alone after his brush with the legal system.
Lambert took to wearing a body camera after the confrontation. He captured footage of three women using vehicles and verbiage to try to intimidate demonstrators. Police visited all the women, and none of those cases escalated to criminal prosecutions.
Norris said attackers and hecklers were a small minority. Most people were supportive of the demonstrators’ movement against Eastman.
“Anyone who tries to overthrow democracy deserves to be held accountable. It really became a story of country over party,” Norris said.
Businessman John Lonergan often stopped by to prove Norris’ point.
“I’m a Republican. They’re not, but we agree on the necessity of prosecuting Trump and John Eastman,” Lonergan said.
Norris admired his approach and said she would emulate it if necessary.
“I’d still be out here demonstrating if it was a Democrat who tried to steal an election,” she said.
J.D. Garfield, another of the demonstrators, said what Trump and Eastman did exceeded partisanship.
“This isn’t conservatism. This is a cult,” Garfield said. “Trump and these people have eroded the very institutions that are protecting them now” with due process.
Debrianna Mansini traveled crosstown to join the demonstrations, including the climactic one after Eastman’s indictment.
“This is a great day for justice,” she said. “There have to be consequences or nothing changes.”
Reflecting on Watergate, she added a theory: “If [President Richard] Nixon had been sent to prison, none of this would be happening now.”
In a lengthy interview earlier this year, Eastman tried to back away from his written memos on methods to overthrow Biden’s victory. Eastman said his writings merely outlined the possibility of state legislatures reexamining whether presidential balloting was conducted lawfully.
His zeal had lessened as prosecutors and the California Bar Association moved against him.
Eastman also told me an ambitious reporter would do well to check on whether Lambert and the other demonstrators were paid by someone to stay on the corner for more than a year.
I’ve checked. The demonstrators against Eastman received nothing for their time but satisfaction and an outlet for their rage.
“I really, really hate these people who are trying to destroy our country,” said demonstrator Jerry Williams. “I’m 67 years old, and I remember when it was a different deal.”
He was a high school student during Watergate. Williams saw Nixon driven from office in part because enough Republicans in Congress refused to stand with a corrupt member of their party.
Eastman and Trump tried to weaken a country, perhaps even cripple it forever. Most Republicans in Congress have tolerated or condoned Trump’s misconduct.
As they cowered, Lambert, Norris, Lonergan and many others stood tall on a street corner in a midsize city far from the great halls of power.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.