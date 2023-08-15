081523 jw eastman protest 1.jpg

Protesters Carol Norris, left, and Brent Lambert join a half dozen others Tuesday on the corner of Bishops Lodge Road and Valley Drive to demonstrate (and celebrate a little) after former President Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman was indicted alongside the former president and several others in a Georgia conspiracy case. Lambert, the organizer who has been protesting daily near Eastman's home for over a year, says they will hang up their signs now that a case has been filed against Eastman.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The people v. John Eastman could have been a miniseries in Santa Fe before it was a criminal case in Georgia.

A small group for the last 13½ months assembled on a busy corner to demonstrate against Eastman, a Santa Fe resident and unorthodox legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Led by Brent Lambert, the demonstrators gathered at Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road, a half-mile from Eastman’s home. Always peaceful, Lambert and the rest exercised their First Amendment rights by waving American flags and carrying signs calling for Eastman’s indictment and imprisonment.

081523 jw eastman protest 2.jpg

Protesters Carol Norris, left, Brent Lambert and Leslie Lakind toast with non-alcoholic bubbly Tuesday on the corner of Bishops Lodge Road and Valley Drive after Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman was indicted alongside the former president and several others in a Georgia conspiracy case. “This is a great day for justice,” one of the protesters said.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you