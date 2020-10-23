Artist Sunny Apinchapong-Yang paints trees changing to hues of gold on the Santa Fe River Trail on Wednesday. Apinchapong-Yang, of Burbank, Calif., has been visiting Santa Fe since the 1980s and came this year to paint the fall colors. ‘It’s not just painting, it’s poetry,’ he said. Apinchapong-Yang worked in the animation department for Walt Disney on films such as The Lion King, Mulan and Frozen.

