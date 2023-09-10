The GoFundMe account Benjamin Tercero started for his 7-year-old daughter in January quickly became a journal.

“Her smile stretches further and further to the right side of her face. I can’t wait to see it reach all the way across again,” he wrote in a post.

The Santa Fe father, riddled with anguish and uncertainty, struggled to understand how his young daughter, who had seemed so healthy, could have suffered a stroke.

Recommended for you