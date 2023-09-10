The GoFundMe account Benjamin Tercero started for his 7-year-old daughter in January quickly became a journal.
“Her smile stretches further and further to the right side of her face. I can’t wait to see it reach all the way across again,” he wrote in a post.
The Santa Fe father, riddled with anguish and uncertainty, struggled to understand how his young daughter, who had seemed so healthy, could have suffered a stroke.
The road to recovery from the debilitating medical episode early this year was months long for Adalee Tercero, who is now nearly 8, but her story is one of resilience — a comeback kid.
She is certain the trouble started just before Christmas at a friend’s sleepover party.
“We were playing ‘Find the Elf,’ a game we had made up,” Adalee said. “I hit my head on her bed. I hit it kind of hard.”
The youngster, then a second grader at Wood Gormley Elementary School, suffered a rough headache the next day, said her mother, Alicia Tercero; the real trouble started two weeks later, when the headaches just wouldn’t go away.
“The doctors say they were pretty sure it was unrelated,” Benjamin Tercero said.
Still, the headaches persisted, sometimes accompanied by fevers.
Adalee made two more trips to the doctor and underwent an MRI, and was sent home each time. Then the pain became unbearable.
The Terceros headed to the emergency room at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Alicia Tercero said she insisted on bloodwork, which revealed a high white blood cell count. Adalee was admitted and given three spinal taps and a course of antibiotics while the family waited to see if the infection was caused by a virus or bacteria.
She was discharged from the hospital five days later, but the headaches returned in about a week, her father said. By Jan. 10, they were headed to the emergency room again.
“We were in the waiting room when the stroke happened,” her mother said. “The doctor had told us that if we needed to come back, we could skip the onboarding process, but they were hesitant. Then she went limp. Her whole right side went limp.”
While rare, strokes do occur in children. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 300 children ages 5 to 9 suffer a stroke each year in the United States. Of those, 77 are from infectious diseases such as meningitis, which affects the lining of the brain.
“They have confirmed that she had a stroke and has an infection near her skull and brain along with blood clots,” Benjamin Tercero wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She has very little mobility in her right side and can not communicate with us apart from a hand squeeze and little moans of pain. We’ve had multiple breakdowns. I assume they’ll be a regular part of our lives moving forward.”
Doctors airlifted Adalee to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Once she was there, the days turned into weeks.
Her three brothers were not allowed in her hospital room, so her parents had to take turns, one staying with the boys and the other at the hospital with Adalee, who began to undergo treatment. Their household income dropped by 50%, they said.
Adalee initially was unable to speak or walk. Her parents downloaded an app that offered buttons she could use to communicate hunger or thirst or pain.
“I’d wake up and cry in the night, and then my parents would show me the app, and I pointed to what I wanted,” Adalee said.
Bedridden, weak and wobbly, she had to relearn how to walk and talk. Doctors enrolled her in speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy to teach her to use her right hand again.
“Do you know where you are? Do you know your name? Do you know why you are here?” they would ask her daily, her father said.
She also began acupuncture therapy, braving a number of needles inserted into her head.
“I think about how terrifying it must have been to feel trapped inside oneself,” her father journaled. “I remember seeing her put into the helicopter. I remember the first time I saw her in the ICU hooked up to more wires than I could count. ... I also remember her first smile. I remember her first words. I remember her first steps and how painful it was for her.”
Adalee missed her friends at school. Loneliness began to set in, her father said.
Then February arrived.
Her Wood Gormley classmates sent Valentine’s cards and letters to her hospital room. Her teacher visited and brought her a gift.
“I think of the day we can sleep in our own home again, with all our kids under one roof,” her father wrote.
He got his wish. Adalee was given a walker and discharged from the hospital in late March.
“She abandoned it after two days,” her father said. “It was really impressive.”
Before the end of the month, to everyone’s amazement, Adalee returned to school.
“This girl is the biggest comeback kid there is. I mean, against all odds,” said her teacher, Zoe Gierman, who had followed Adalee’s recovery through her father’s GoFundMe posts.
When she came back, it was like Christmas morning,” Gierman said. “Everyone was so excited to have her back. They were so protective of her.”
The plan, Gierman said, was to have Adalee return to school for one hour a day until she could acclimate to classes again.
But that didn’t happen.
“She stayed a whole day. She wanted to stay for science,” Gierman said. “Then she stayed all day every day after.”
Her teacher had been concerned about recess, “but she jumped right in.”
Still struggling to walk, Adalee and her mother went on a school field trip in May to the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary, where she hiked with the support of her friends.
“They cheered her on the whole time,” Gierman said. “She was so headstrong and determined, but also she did it with joy. That girl has had a smile on her face every day.”
Adalee is now in third grade, still struggling with the use of her right foot and hand, yet she manages to wear a smile. Opening a juice box or a pack of crayons can be challenging, she said, but she remains undaunted.
Gierman said the girl’s resilience is reflected in her father’s writings.
“He wrote, ‘I’m waiting for her to be angry. I’m waiting for her to have her Adeetude back,’ ” Gierman said. “Well, she got it back.”