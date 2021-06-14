The city of Santa Fe is preparing for its second ranked-choice election and the leader of a prominent local organization is asking officials to offer the public more information on how ballots will be counted.
Virgil Vigil, president of Union de Protectiva de Santa Fe, which touts itself as the city's oldest Spanish cultural organization, recently sent a letter to the City Clerk's Office that indicates the group believes many voters remain mystified by the ranked-choice system, first used in the 2018 mayoral election.
"It's an anomaly," Vigil said. "It's something that people aren't used to in the first place. It's hard to change and when you put in place a system like this, people don't understand it and it discourages people from voting."
Three people — incumbent Alan Webber, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and former congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson — are running for mayor of Santa Fe.
Under the ranked-choice system, the winner is the first candidate to have a majority of votes — 50 percent plus one vote. That could happen in the first round of counting ballots. But if no candidate collects a majority of the vote, the last-place candidate is eliminated. Voters who had ranked that candidate first have their votes transferred to their next-ranked candidate. In a three-candidate race, the votes would be tallied again in a second "round."
Vigil said he and others are still confused about how voters are tabulated for candidates who weren't a voter's first choice.
Santa Fe voters approved ranked-choice voting in 2008, but the system didn't become operational until a state district judge ordered its implementation. Proponents of ranked choice say it provides a more equitable and less expensive system of voting, while detractors say it's unnecessarily confusing. Webber was the first mayor elected in the format.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic wrote in an email that while she was not working for the city during the system's implementation, former City Clerk Yolanda Vigil did "a lot of outreach on this topic," including hiring a public relations firm, placing ads and sending mailers.
She added that under the Local Election Act, the Santa Fe County Clerk will oversee the Nov. 2 election, which also includes several City Council races.
"We are planning a variety of outreach efforts from a workshop for candidates, to mailers and ads," Bustos-Mihelcic wrote, referring to County Clerk Katharine Clark. "We both put money into our budgets to provide voter education. We have been meeting on a regular basis to discuss education for Rank-Choice Voting."
Though Vigil said he's heard from plenty of Santa Feans who were confused by the system, a 2018 exit survey from the nonprofit election advocacy group FairVote New Mexico indicated a significant number of voters adjusted to the system in 2018.
According to the survey, more than 84 percent of respondents found the system to be "not confusing," while only 6 percent found it to be "very confusing."
Vigil Coppler said more education is "always a good thing" and agreed with Vigil that some voters may not have grasped the ranked-choice format.
"There is still a lot of confusion," Vigil Coppler said. "We don't often have municipal elections, so it's a good refresher. Sometimes, people move here and register and then people don't know how to use it."
She said she sometimes hears requests on the campaign trail for the city to ditch ranked-choice voting.
Sascha Guinn Anderson, a spokeswoman for Webber's reelection campaign, wrote in an email more education is always welcome and hopes the advocates who pushed for ranked-choice voting would help.
Anderson disputed any notion Webber's campaign stood to benefit from ranked-choice voting.
"I don't think there's any evidence to support that," Anderson wrote. "I think one of the original purposes of RCV [ranked-choice voting] was to help candidates who weren't as well known."
The good news is Matt Ross won't be in the counting room uncertified this time around!
