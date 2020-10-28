The owners of an art gallery near the Santa Fe Plaza are offering a sizable reward for the return of what they say was $4 million worth of jewelry stolen in late September.
“Even if it was the guy who came back and robbed us, I’ll give him $20,000,” Masterpiece Gallery general manager Jonah Payne said. “He won’t be able to get $20,000 on the street for it.”
The gallery, inside the El Centro de Santa Fe complex at Water and Shelby streets, announced the award earlier this week, but so far it hasn't received any tips about the burglary.
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said the case is under investigation and no suspects have been named.
According to a police report of the incident, a man wearing a hooded sweater and baseball cap can be seen on surveillance video taking jewelry from the gallery around 1 a.m. Sept. 25.
Payne said the man cut a hole in a glass entrance door to the complex and then used a sledgehammer to create a crawl space to make his way into the gallery. The burglar used what Payne believes was a crowbar to smash open jewelry cases before making off with an assortment of gems, earrings, necklaces and rings.
Payne, who owns and operates the gallery alongside his father, Christopher Payne, said a faulty motion sensor on the security system outside the shopping complex provided the man “all the time in the world” to complete the heist.
“He cut out a piece of glass from the door with a glass cutter, climbed through the glass and went to town on the wall with a sledgehammer,” Payne said. “He found a little area he could bust through, just big enough so he could crawl through it.”
Payne believes the theft is connected with a man who stopped by the gallery in March, just before the location closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Payne said the man inquired about how expensive the gallery’s speaker systems were before inspecting jewelry cases. Payne said he then watched from security cameras as the man pulled out two phones — one to take video recordings of the cases and another to make a phone call — before leaving the gallery.
The jewelry was later moved to an undisclosed location for about five to six months before being returned to the gallery.
Payne said another man appeared to be looking for a way into the gallery Sept 3. The second man also inspected the jewelry cases, he said.
The gallery received a security upgrade, including new motion sensors, following the burglary, he said.
“A lot of it is our own fault,” Payne said. “We should have had a better security system for the jewelry, but we have been so distracted with COVID and everything, we just let that slide when we shouldn’t have.”
Payne asked that anyone with information about the burglary call 505-690-5195 or email the gallery at masterpiecegallerysf@gmail.com.
