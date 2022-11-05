Santa Fe firefighter dedicates himself to helping others less fortunate

Rollin Tylerr Jones laughs while outfitted in his full fire attire in 2019. Jones has helped organize the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive for the last 13 years.

 New Mexican file photo

For the last 13 years, Santa Fe firefighter Rollin Tylerr Jones has helped put together the Northern New Mexico Toy Drive for children and teens in need. This year, he's making some changes to ensure each child gets exactly what was on his or her Christmas wish list.

In the past, most people have donated toys for young children and toddlers, but most children in the program are between the ages of 10 and 18.

"It seems like in years past, I've kind of given a lot of stuffed animals to teenage boys and girls because people donate a lot of stuffed animals," he said. "So I'm trying to give them something they would like, you know, give them a gift that they will appreciate."

