Santa Fe County's Black Canyon wildland firefighting crew is headed to Prineville, Ore., on an 18-day assignment to aid local agencies with the 22,000-acre Elbow Creek Fire.
The fire is about 78 percent contained. A six-member crew along with a wildland fire engine and one support vehicle will be sent to Oregon to provide support, according to a news release.
"Sending our Black Canyon wildland firefighters to help communities experiencing exceptional fire season is a win-win. Both the communities and our department benefit," Santa Fe County Fire Chief Jackie Lindsey said in a news release statement. "This is an incredibly important part of our department's professional development."
The effort is the county's second out-of-state deployment this year after the Black Canyon and Atalaya Wildland fire crews assisted with the Idaho Trestle Creek Complex Fire in July.
