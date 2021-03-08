A small brush fire near Interstate 25 Sunday closed a southbound lane for about 30 minutes as crews battled the flames, a state police spokesman said Monday.
Crews from both the city and county put out the fire, reported by state police about 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 267.
Santa Fe Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Ouderkirk said the fire was approximately 125 feet in length and simple to extinguish.
“The weather is warming up and this is likely the start of the fire season this year,” he said.
Ouderkirk said the current dry conditions along with higher temperatures have contributed to an earlier start of the season.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters are expecting a significant fire season. In February, the city Quality of Life Committee approved a $250,000 budget adjustment for wildland fire operations for the 2021 fiscal year. The adjustment included the addition of 15 temporary seasonal employees.
Ouderkirk said the department has been "gearing up" for instances like the one crews encountered Sunday and is ready for the season.
