Santa Fe County is raising concerns over a request from El Castillo Retirement Residences for the city to lend its name to a bond financing deal that would make El Castillo’s proposed major new expansion in downtown Santa Fe exempt from property taxes.
Among the county’s concerns is that El Castillo would get an unfair advantage over competitors in the local residential retirement market. A letter from the county manager to city officials questions whether what appears to be a well-capitalized company “whose clients have the means to pay for the services it provides” needs a government subsidy.
Despite the county’s concerns, the city Finance Committee voted 4-1 Monday to recommended approval of a proposed ordinance authorizing the issuance of up to $80 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance construction of a new retirement complex at Old Taos Highway and Paseo de Peralta. The site of the proposed La Secoya facility is about a half-mile from El Castillo’s existing 186-unit residential retirement community on East Alameda Street near the heart of downtown.
City Councilor Chris Rivera abstained. He raised the issue of whether the city could require affordable units in the project.
“We did propose the question,” Assistant City Attorney Andréa Salazar told Rivera. “It doesn’t sound like it is a viable option due to the cost of caring for someone in their entire lifetime.”
The proposal calls for the city to issue the tax-advantaged bonds to finance purchase of property, as well as build and equip a 68-unit independent living facility. The city would only lend its name to the deal and wouldn’t be on the hook financially. Industrial revenue bonds are paid off with revenue from the development, and the city would not be liable in the event of a default.
The City Council is scheduled to consider the issue during a public hearing Sept. 11.
About 30 minutes before Monday’s meeting, city councilors on the Finance Committee were handed a copy of a three-page letter the city received Friday from County Manager Katherine Miller, who identified a series of “potential concerns.”
“There are many players in the Santa Fe senior living and long-term care market, each of whom we understand to pay property taxes,” she wrote. “Based upon the information we have at this time, we are, therefore, concerned that the proposed [industrial revenue bonds] will provide El Castillo with an unfair competitive advantage relative to other market participants who pay property taxes.”
Salazar told the Finance Committee the county didn’t “necessarily cite” El Castillo’s apparent competitors.
“El Castillo has its own model,” she said. “I believe it actually is one of the only residential places that has that model. It’s not the same as some of the other assisted living facilities, so in terms of that, they are solely the only residence facility that is like their model.”
Allen “Al” Jahner, El Castillo’s CEO, has said El Castillo was established in 1971 as the only “not-for-profit continuing care retirement community” in Northern New Mexico. “We are locally incorporated as a single organization with no owners,” he told the mayor and City Council last month. “All money paid by the residents stays at El Castillo.”
The county manager’s letter, however, questioned what she called a “significant” proposed property tax abatement and whether El Castillo even needs it.
“Based on the information we have available to us at this time, it is not clear that the [industrial revenue bonds] are necessary to induce the project to go forward,” she wrote. “It appears that El Castillo could (and perhaps would) go forward with the project without any government subsidy in the form of an ongoing property tax abatement.”
Jahner said Monday the so-called life care community prides itself “in being as affordable as we can.”
“When people start talking about, ‘Oh, there’s nothing but rich people there,’ ” he said, “I anticipate most rich people want to stay at home and hire a whole bunch of people to come in and take care of them. They really don’t want to be at El Castillo necessarily.”
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler at a recent meeting of the city governing body called El Castillo “the country club of assisted living centers,” a description Jahner called an “unnecessary shot” that didn’t need to appear in newspaper accounts of last month’s public discussion of the bond proposal.
“If she says, ‘The sky is purple,’ are you going to print that, too?” he said in a brief telephone interview before Monday’s committee meeting.
Jahner declined to discuss with a reporter the range of rates paid by residents of El Castillo, saying it was complicated.
“We never give the range of prices unless somebody is coming in that’s actually interested in talking about the whole process because it involves a whole lot of different things, and it’s not easy to just say X or Y,” he said.
Jahner told the council last month that El Castillo charges both “an entrance fee and a monthly service fee.”
“I know that there’s been some rumors to what we charge,” he said at the July 31 meeting of the mayor and council. “Generally, we have units ranging from $98,000 to $543,000 with the majority being somewhere in the middle.”
The proposed revenue bonds would allow El Castillo to fund the expansion at 401 Old Taos Highway with low-interest capital and abate state, city and county property taxes.
In her letter to the city, the county manager asked whether the deal could address the county’s foregone property tax revenue as part of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with El Castillo.
“There are two things that are being proposed” in the latest bond proposal, assistant city attorney Salazar said Monday. “During years one through five, they will be paying a [payment in lieu of taxes] to the school district and community college. Years six through 30, they will be paying [payment in lieu of taxes] to each of the government entities. After year 30, it will go completely back onto the tax rolls.”
Mayor Alan Webber attended the meeting but did not take part in the discussion and left after the vote.
