Mary McCoy no longer works as the city of Santa Fe's finance director, City Manager John Blair confirmed Friday afternoon.
The announcement comes just days after State Auditor Brian Colón said he had lost faith in the city's Finance Department over a late audit for fiscal year 2021 — the fourth time in five years the city has missed its deadline to submit an audit to the state and the third annual audit in a row that has faced months of delays. Colón said his agency planned to intervene.
"I can confirm that Ms. McCoy is no longer a City of Santa Fe employee," Blair said in a statement issued in response to questions about whether McCoy had been fired.
The city doesn't comment on personnel matters, Blair's statement said. He added, however, McCoy was not offered a severance package but will receive compensation for her accrued vacation time.
City spokesman Dave Herndon confirmed McCoy's departure came Friday.
Neither McCoy nor her husband, Danny Maki, who recently was hired as the city's neighborhood engagement coordinator, could be reached for comment on whether McCoy resigned, was pressured to resign or was fired from her position.
The city confirmed Tuesday its external auditing firm, CliftonLarsonAllen, had resigned from its job of helping the city complete its audit for fiscal year 2021, which was due Dec. 15 but might not be completed until at least June.
The same day, Colón blasted the city, saying its "house is on fire."
He characterized CliftonLarsonAllen's resignation Monday as the city being fired by its auditing firm and said his office was planning interventions “to prevent further financial crisis."
McCoy was hired by the city in 2018 after previously managing revenue in Boston's Administration and Finance Cabinet. She also held other financial roles in New Mexico agencies, including the state Department of Finance and Administration and the New Mexico Livestock Board, and she served as a fiscal officer for the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
Shortly after taking the top position at the city Finance Department, McCoy reiterated a pledge made by Mayor Alan Webber during his 2017 campaign to help clean up the city's finances in the wake of the 37-page McHard Report, which outlined a series of fiscal concerns that it said created an oversized opportunity for fraud and mismanagement.
Any successes in the Finance Department since then largely have been overshadowed by monthslong delays in city audits.
Colón said Tuesday the city is currently "not in a position to be audited."