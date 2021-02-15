The city Finance Committee on Monday approved a nearly $450,000 increase to a contract to construct a long-awaited public restroom in downtown Santa Fe.
The restroom, a facility planned to be built in the city's Water Street parking lot, will include stalls, benches and an informational kiosk. The contract amendment brings its total cost to $900,000, with a $90,000 budget for contingencies.
The restroom was previously budgeted at about $650,000.
In July 2019, the New Mexico Legislature provided a $550,000 grant to the city for the project.
The city previously discussed placing a public restroom directly on the Plaza, but ultimately ditched the idea. Officials also considered placing a prefabricated restroom dubbed the "Santa Fe Loo" at the Water Street location.
"We have a pretty nice design now for a restroom," said Curt Temple, a city project administrator, during the Monday meeting. "It will be a good addition to the downtown area."
Lloyd and Associates Architects was brought in to design the facility but ultimately provided concept designs. FacilityBuild Inc. was contracted to complete the design and construction, which is expected to be finished by January 2022, according to a contract memorandum.
"Some of the problems that we ran up against is that when you build a building up against an existing building, it has to be a fireproof wall," Temple said. "That is going to be a much, much more costly design."
The amendment will be discussed at the City Council's Feb. 24 meeting.
In other action, the committee endorsed a resolution requiring City Council approval before offering any city-owned property or land for sale, albeit with the caveat that future amendments to the resolution and a new financial impact report would be brought forward.
Last week, the City Council opted to send the resolution, sponsored by Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, back to the Finance Committee after a report raised concerns that it could lead to staff overtime costs.
The resolution passed 3-1, with Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth voting no and Councilor Signe Lindell opting to abstain.
Lindell said she could not approve the resolution without some changes.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who voted in favor of the resolution, said she agreed with its intention but would like to see some changes before a final vote by the full council.
Romero-Wirth said she believed those changes should be addressed in the committee process.
"This bill is not ready to go in its current form," she said.
The resolution will return to the City Council on Feb. 24.
