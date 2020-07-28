After seven days and more than 24 hours combined of budget deliberations, the city Finance Committee unanimously endorsed Mayor Alan Webber's spending plan Tuesday.
The mayor's proposed $320.7 million budget, which forecasts a $12.8 million drop in general fund revenue that would force almost every department to slash spending in the new fiscal year, will go before the full City Council for final consideration Wednesday.
The nine-member governing body — or at least a majority — is expected to sign off on Webber's proposed budget, particularly after the Finance Committee, which comprises five city councilors, voted to move the spending plan forward.
"This was a hard year to put a budget together," City Councilor Signe Lindell said before the Finance Committee voted to move the budget proposal forward. "It’s based on our best guess and projections that are reasonable."
While the vote will create a blueprint for city government to follow, it also will mark the beginning of an ongoing review of the city's finances amid an unpredictable pandemic. As Webber and other elected officials have said, the budget is as much a process as it is a plan.
"This is not the end," City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said during the Finance Committee meeting.
"We are going to be budgeting for the next year at repeated intervals as we learn more about what our revenue situation looks like and what this pandemic will do as we move forward in dealing with it," she said. "So, I don't think this is over by any means. It goes to the governing body [Wednesday night], and we're going to be talking about budgeting continually."
Lindell echoed the sentiment, saying she expected "a lot of changes" throughout the fiscal year.
"Hopefully, those changes feel like opportunities instead of having to drag ourselves back in and make more hard decisions," she said. "I’m optimistic."
The Finance Committee recommended approval of 22 budget proposals from various city departments and agencies during a series of hearings that started July 20 before endorsing the overall proposed annual operating budget, which represents an 18.1 percent decrease from last fiscal year. The general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations, is part of the overall spending plan.
The last budget proposal the Finance Committee considered was for the Buckman Direct Diversion, a joint city-county-owned project that diverts and treats water from the Rio Grande. Las Campanas is a limited partner in the water system.
The Buckman Direct Diversion board approved a nearly $10.3 million budget in February before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico; the city of Santa Fe was expected to contribute about $7.2 million under that scenario. After the economic fallout from the pandemic, the board cut spending by about $1 million, representing a reduction of about $735,000 from the city's contribution for about $6.44 million total.
But the city's Public Utilities Department, which funds the Buckman project through the water utility, asked the agency to cut the city's contribution by about $1.2 million, a request Buckman officials said was extremely difficult to meet. As a result, the Public Utilities Department's proposed budget stalled last week.
The Finance Committee, however, ultimately signed off on the proposed $6.44 million contribution from the city Tuesday.
"It’s kind of the middle ground between what the city proposed and what [Buckman Direct Diversion] proposed," said City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, the Finance Committee chairman.
As with other individual city budgets, Abeyta said the council "may have to come back and adjust it."
