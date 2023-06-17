The most common thought on someone's mind when their car gets stolen might be along the lines of "Where could they have taken it?"
Santa Fe police Officers Francisco "Sammy" Alvarado and Enrique Moreno know of several likely answers to that question.
The two, who grew up on Santa Fe's south side and have served as police officers for years, have come up with a routine of checking what Alvarado calls "honey holes" — areas like the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Community and Tierra Real mobile home park, which often become temporary homes for abandoned stolen vehicles.
The south-side patrol officers, who have known Property Crimes Unit Sgt. Luke Wakefield for many years, say their dedicated patrols of problem areas where stolen vehicles turn up have helped decrease stolen car sightings in those areas.
Still, data provided by the Santa Fe Police Department through a public records request shows a sharp increase in reported motor vehicle thefts across Santa Fe over the last few years. Police received 241 reports in 2019; they've already surpassed that number this year, with 249 reported thefts by the end of April.
The police department does not track how many reported stolen vehicles are recovered, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email, although Wakefield estimated the department finds about half the vehicles reported stolen.
Numbers on the rise
The numbers of reported stolen vehicles have been on the rise nationwide, though data shows New Mexico sees among the highest rates of thefts.
A November analysis of National Crime Information Center data by the National Insurance Crime Bureau found over 745,000 vehicles were stolen in the first three quarters of 2022, a 24% increase in reported thefts when compared with the same span in 2019.
New Mexico has seen a 65% increase in auto thefts since 2011, according to FBI data analyzed by insurance website QuoteWizard. The site states in 2020 there were 428 vehicles stolen throughout the state for every 100,000 New Mexico residents, a rate tied with California and higher than every other state except Colorado.
Wakefield — who has been the sergeant of the Property Crimes Unit since April — said he believes the steep rise in stolen vehicles in Santa Fe is related to city's growing drug problem. The amount of fentanyl that has arrived in the City Different is "outrageous," he said, adding many local car thieves will steal a vehicle to commit a couple of crimes without being associated with them. They use the illicit proceeds from their crimes to buy narcotics and then ditch the stolen vehicle.
"All these property crimes are going to be drug-related, and until we get control on the drugs we'll never have really true control on the property crime that happens in the town," Wakefield said.
He later added: "These people, they're fiending for their drugs — they're just trying to get [drugs], and they're doing whatever they can to commit whatever crime they can to get the money."
There is "no real rhyme or reason" when it comes to the types of vehicles that tend to be stolen in Santa Fe, Wakefield said, though he noted Albuquerque often sees vehicles like Kias and Hyundais targeted by thieves because similar keys for multiple models make them easier to steal.
The sergeant added older makes and models tend to be stolen more frequently in Santa Fe because the lack of built-in technology makes them less likely to be tracked and easier to get into.
Alvarado and Moreno both said car thieves use a number of strategies to avoid being caught.
Moreno cited a tactic called "ghost plating" in which car thieves steal license plates from models of vehicles they recently had stolen and replace the plates so police scanning license plates will be less likely to identify a stolen car. However, he said, the stolen plate might not match the year or specific model of the stolen vehicle — a clue that can tip off an officer.
Alvarado said south-side car thieves often dump stolen vehicles in common spaces scattered throughout mobile home parks and then flee on one of a number of back-way paths that connect to similar residential areas.
Asked what typically happens to stolen vehicles that aren't abandoned by thieves, Wakefield said he couldn't say whether they are sold for parts or as a whole.
"They could be going anywhere," he said. "But I will say this: The nicer cars we usually don't find."
Santa Fe's south side tends to see a higher rate of reported vehicle thefts, he added, but residents in other areas of the city also fall victim to car thieves.
"It's mostly along the Cerrillos corridor and St. [Michael's Drive] … are going to be your biggest hits, and then obviously Airport [Road]," Wakefield said.
'Cat-and-mouse game'
Despite thieves' efforts to cover their tracks, police have run into some suspected car thieves so frequently they are always on officers' radars.
"We know who's doing this, so we keep putting charges and [they keep] getting charged and charged and — well, unfortunately they get released, and it's a constant cat-and-mouse game," Wakefield said.
Moreno rattled off a list of names during a patrol in late May when The New Mexican was riding along.
One of the most frequent suspects Moreno and Alvarado have encountered is 20-year-old Isaiah Zamora. Online court records paint a picture of the young man as a prolific Santa Fe criminal with a lengthy rap sheet.
Wakefield referred to Zamora — a tall and lanky man, according to a recent mugshot — as a "big guy" when it comes to the stolen vehicle scene in Santa Fe.
"We'll blast Isaiah Zamora's name. He's huge," the sergeant said.
Public Defender Julie Ball, who is listed in online court records as Zamora's attorney in two pending cases related to stolen vehicles, did not respond to a request for comment.
Court records show Zamora has been charged with six counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and eight counts of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles in several incidents since February 2021. However, many cases against him have ended in dismissals by prosecutors, and he has not been convicted of a felony.
Other charges Zamora has faced — and continues to face — include armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trafficking controlled substances, according to online court records.
A criminal complaint written by Moreno and filed May 5 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Zamora is accused in a recent incident of stealing a 1994 Chevrolet pickup and was arrested the same day on a charge of possessing fentanyl pills.
Moreno said Zamora — whom Moreno, Alvarado and Wakefield have each dealt with about 20 times, according to the officers — almost always denies wrongdoing when he is arrested.
Zamora was most recently booked into the Santa Fe County jail May 4, according to online records, and was released Friday morning. Wakefield said when Zamora and a handful of other repeat offenders are behind bars, the number of car thefts across the city seem to go down.
Moreno ran into one man he cited as a frequent offender while he was checking license plates at the Santa Fe Suites parking lot during the ride-along patrol in May. Their interaction was cordial. The man approached Moreno's car window and spoke with the officer about being on methadone and working to maintain a job; Moreno encouraged him to stay on the right path and try to move on from his mistakes.
In spite of "busting" the man in three stolen vehicles, Moreno has no hard feelings. He said the arrests were all business.
"I treat him like a human being," Moreno said.
Aside from times when repeat offenders like Zamora are in custody, Wakefield said the number of stolen vehicle reports tends to go down during warmer months because people are no longer leaving their vehicles running while unattended to heat them up.
"[People] leaving the cars running [was] huge; like 50% of our stolen cars were warmups, and they were getting stolen left and right," he said, adding thieves are now "burglarizing vehicles, they find keys, they're stealing them."
While his unit specifically targeted vehicle thefts across the city earlier this year, Wakefield said, detectives in the Property Crimes Unit have since moved on to targeting shoplifters. Temporarily targeting one form of property crime over another helps catch suspects off-guard, he noted.
"We'll give it a little break, get them comfortable, and then boom — we hit them again," Wakefield said.
As for what Santa Feans can do to help police when their car is stolen, Alvarado said keep it simple — provide as much information about your vehicle as you can and do not follow your car if you see it zoom past with a stranger behind the wheel.
Call the police, he said, and let them track it down, like they have done with countless stolen vehicles in Santa Fe.
"We can replace a car. We can't replace a life," Alvarado said.