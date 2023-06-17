The most common thought on someone's mind when their car gets stolen might be along the lines of "Where could they have taken it?"

Santa Fe police Officers Francisco "Sammy" Alvarado and Enrique Moreno know of several likely answers to that question.

The two, who grew up on Santa Fe's south side and have served as police officers for years, have come up with a routine of checking what Alvarado calls "honey holes" — areas like the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Community and Tierra Real mobile home park, which often become temporary homes for abandoned stolen vehicles.