In the time of COVID-19, who wouldn’t be up for a little time travel?
The Santa Fe Playhouse is banking on it, albeit it in a socially distanced, state health order-compliant fashion.
In what has been a time-honored tradition that extends back to 1919, the theater unveiled its annual Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama on Thursday — online. It is producing six to eight 20-minute episodes that will be released Thursdays in lieu of a live performance that runs several weeks.
With theaters still in lockdown because of the state’s health order, the playhouse staff was determined to fulfill its destiny and turned to film to make it happen.
Co-directors Andy Primm and Robyn Rikoon took the theater script the traditionally unnamed writers provided them and faithfully executed it as a web series. Instead of a choreographed play with sets and actors rushing on and off stage, a production team spent nine grueling days filming around the city. Rikoon said the difference between film and stage was as simple as the sound of an airplane flying overhead.
Of course, when doing a period piece set in the 1920s — as well as the 18th and 19th centuries — a jet is as out of place as a water buffalo on roller skates.
“That proved incredibly challenging for sound,” Rikoon said. “Cars, dogs, children, airplanes. I understand now why movies are made on a soundstage. I get it now.”
What the directors also hope viewers get is the very Santa Fe flavor that emanates from the plot. This year’s theme involves four heroes from disparate backgrounds — a convenience store clerk, her philandering ex-husband, an out-of-work artist and a wildly unknown suffragist — travel through time to battle a husband-and-wife team bent on taking the pizazz out of the beloved city.
The first episode is filled with references only people from Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico would get, like an ocean liner “docking” at Cochiti Lake, a running joke about the Santa Fe Police Department's poorly run evidence room and the activist who has run for just about every office imaginable.
David Carter, the managing director of the playhouse, said a key part of the melodrama’s charm that will be missed this year is the interaction with the audience. It’s common for people to cheer the heroes, boo the villains and shout jokes or heckle throughout the play.
“It’s always onstage and always with audience interaction,” Carter said. “Changing it to a film production was a huge shift from the writing and the production side.”
Primm said extra care was taken to make sure the production team did not violate any health orders. Groups usually had no more than five people and everybody wore masks until the camera started rolling. For many scenes, actors maintained at least 6 feet of distance, which led to some obstacles for Primm.
However, he relished the challenge.
“It opens up possibilities for comedy or for things you don’t see every day,” Primm said. “I like my comedies to be intense, like everything should be rich. I don’t want it to be sparse, where you’re waiting for the next thing to happen. I want the things to be pulling you through and laughing and interesting.”
The first episode was released on the playhouse’s website and it was uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram and Facebook for free viewing. The second episode can also be viewed free when it’s released at 7 p.m. Thursday, but audiences will have to pay a small fee to watch episodes afterward.
Carter said about 100 people watched the first episode and it had more than 500 views on YouTube as of Friday evening. He said the fee will help defray the cost of paying those involved in the production.
“At the playhouse, we make theater for our community, and we need community support,” Carter said. “These are difficult times for brick-and-mortar theaters, and they are all dealing with their own troubles.”
