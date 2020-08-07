IN BRIEF
Santa Fe Fiesta holding food drive for San Felipe seniors
Santa Fe Fiesta Inc. is holding a summer food drive Sunday that will benefit the senior citizens of San Felipe Pueblo.
Donations will be taken from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1125 Siler Road in Santa Fe. Suggested donations include: bottled water; canned goods; beans, rice or coffee; instant oatmeal; other nonperishable food items; masks; rubber gloves; and hand sanitizer.
The event is being co-sponsored by La Cofradia de La Conquistadora and Los Caballeros de Vargas.
