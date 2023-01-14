Patricia Marin-Miranda in her gallery Marin Feather Fine Art Studio & Gallery on Canyon Road. The gallery will be appearing on the Feb. 4 PBS edition of Travels With Darley.Marin-Miranda, who paints on feathers, is an immigrant from Costa Rica.
Patricia Marin-Miranda in her gallery Marin Feather Fine Art Studio & Gallery on Canyon Road. The gallery will be appearing on the Feb. 4 PBS edition of Travels With Darley.Marin-Miranda, who paints on feathers, is an immigrant from Costa Rica.
Those who visit a small gallery tucked away in an alley on Canyon Road often do a double take when they see the tiny, intricate details painted on feathers.
Santa Fe artist Patricia Marin-Miranda said people initially think the feather is the art she has created in her pieces, but upon further inspection they realize the feather is the canvas.
Her shop, the Marin Feather Fine Art Studio & Gallery, is set to be featured in the Feb. 4 episode of the PBS series Travels With Darley. The Emmy Award-nominated series, hosted by Darley Newman, takes viewers around the world to experience culture, cuisine, history and outdoor adventure.
Newman will introduce the audience to 64-year-old Marin-Miranda, a new artist who developed a technique in which she puts together layers of painted plumage to create one-of-a-kind pieces.
“Feathers are very meaningful to different people, and the inspiration they bring to each individual is very personal,” said Marin-Miranda, a native of Costa Rica who moved to Santa Fe in 2019 and began painting in 2020. “When people come here to see my art, they just stay here, and they say they have feelings here.”
Feather art first caught her attention when she saw the miniature paintings as a young girl growing up in Costa Rica. She fell in love with them.
Years later, when she was in her 20s, she came across a friend whose hands were covered in paint.
“I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m painting feathers.’ That reminded me of when I was little, and I was so excited,” Marin-Miranda said.
The moment filled her with a passion to pursue the art form, but as a young, single mother of five, she had little time for hobbies.
She was working two jobs and often took on extra work such as cooking, making pottery and decorating cakes to help get her kids through school.
“I did everything to try to make more money for home because it’s hard; it’s very hard,” she said. “Education was the most important thing for me. I remember I had to save more money for books and pencils for the school than toys for Christmas.”
Marin-Miranda eventually came to the U.S. with her children in 2005. She became a citizen in 2010.
“For me, the opportunity to come to this country was very important because it opened the door for my whole family, for my children to get a better education,” she said.
As her kids grew older and went on to become teachers, nurses and engineers, Marin-Miranda realized she finally had time to focus on her own dream, but she wasn’t quite sure what that was.
The answer came one day in 2019 after she moved to Santa Fe with her partner, Paul Andrus.
A raven flew over her head and dropped a feather on the ground.
“I remembered my childhood and my friend, and that was it,” she said. “That was the moment I had to start painting.”
Marin-Miranda had never taken any art classes but said her ability to create minuscule, detailed paintings on feathers came naturally.
“I’m 30% Indigenous, and for me, I have this feeling like all my ancestors bring out what is inside of me and the art,” she said.
She had signed a lease for a gallery in January 2020 and was getting ready to display her work — then the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cancel her grand opening.
She made other efforts to show her work during the initial pandemic-related shutdowns and collectors began purchasing her paintings by August 2020, she said.
“She was here every day painting,” Adrus said. “The few collectors that, you know, did trickle into Santa Fe during that down art market … started buying her original work. It was amazing. The people around these galleries and artists, they couldn’t believe it. She’s a new artist, nobody’s ever heard of her, and she was selling these originals for thousands of dollars.”
One of those sales included a commission for author George R.R. Martin, a Santa Fe resident best known for the bestselling book series A Song of Ice and Fire, which was later adapted into the HBO series Game of Thrones.
Marin-Miranda said she hopes to help other feather artists follow their dreams and find success in the competitive art market.
“I want to give opportunities to young people who don’t really have a lot of chances because that was exactly my case,” she said.