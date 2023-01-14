Those who visit a small gallery tucked away in an alley on Canyon Road often do a double take when they see the tiny, intricate details painted on feathers.

Santa Fe artist Patricia Marin-Miranda said people initially think the feather is the art she has created in her pieces, but upon further inspection they realize the feather is the canvas.

Her shop, the Marin Feather Fine Art Studio & Gallery, is set to be featured in the Feb. 4 episode of the PBS series Travels With Darley. The Emmy Award-nominated series, hosted by Darley Newman, takes viewers around the world to experience culture, cuisine, history and outdoor adventure.

