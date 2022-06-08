Patricia Whitney had always liked to visit the Santa Fe Farmers Market at 7 on Saturday mornings to beat the summer heat and crowds of people who arrive later in the day.
"It's so pleasant to get up at 6 a.m. when the streets are empty and see all the vendors and vegetables and fruits," she said.
"It's wonderful because if you go at 11 o'clock, it's like being on 42nd Street in New York," Whitney added.
Whitney, 77, was "shocked and disappointed" when she arrived at 7 a.m. Saturday and learned the market wouldn't be open until 8 a.m.
The Santa Fe Farmers Market has long opened at 7 a.m. in the summer, but its board of directors recently voted to eliminate a seasonal shift and maintain an 8 a.m. start year-round, CEO Debbie Burns confirmed Monday.
The change originated with farmers — many of whom commute from hours away — who said it was difficult to get set up and be ready to sell by 7 a.m., Burns said. Because farmers must be at the market an hour before it opens to unload their goods, some had to leave their homes in the early morning darkness to arrive by 6 a.m.
"It's hard on them," Burns said, "You know how hard they work in the summertime just to keep up."
The farmers market board — made up of four people from the local community at large and six vendors — also felt it would be easier on customers to keep the starting time consistent to avoid the confusion, she said.
The seasonal start time shift is publicized on the market's website, Burns said, but it always takes customers by surprise.
"It happens every year," she said. "People get upset when they come later or earlier."
Whitney, a retired education professor who moved to Santa Fe seven years ago from Portales, said one of her favorite vendors told her he didn't like the 8 a.m. opening.
The man didn't respond to a message seeking comment.
At least one vendor said he appreciates the later start time.
Red Mesa Meats owner Jim Whitaker travels about 30 miles to the market — only half of them paved — from his ranch "out in the boonies" southeast of Santa Fe. "For me, getting there at 7 a.m. was a 2:45 a.m. get-up time," he said. "Once I figured out what to do with that extra hour in the morning, it's all been easy.
"Part of the reason [for the early summer start] was to avoid the heat of the day a little longer for the veggies," added Whitaker, a former board member, "but the sense I get from the vendors is that they are more relaxed because [the 7 a.m. start] is hard."
Former board member Serafina Lombardi — the business manager of Lovely Day Farm — said the operating times for the market has "always been contentious" because there was ongoing conflict between vendors who had loyal early morning clients and enjoyed the coolness of the early hours and farmers who come from far away.
Many of the farmers who have to travel farther are older people, she said, and found opening an hour early was a hardship.
"Many are also harvesting late into the evening on Friday," Lombardi added.