Shoppers browse the Santa Fe Farmers Market in June 2017 in the Santa Fe Railyard. Produce vendors are expected to be outside Saturday to add space between people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Santa Fe Farmers Market is going full time with its coffee shop and gift shop.
On Saturday, farmers market shoppers will notice the coffee shop has moved from the rear of the gift shop to where the Vivac Winery was located until the end of last year. The ice cream service will be at the front on the right side, market CEO Debbie Burns said.
Around July 4, the newly named Café Fresh will add yogurt parfaits, crepes, soups, some salads and sandwiches.
In addition, the coffee shop/gift shop – now open only during farmers markets – will be open six days a week. Café Fresh will operated from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The café and gift shop will be closed Mondays, Burns said.
The gift shop will remain on the left side and the current coffee shop area will be converted into a prep area for the café, she said.
The coffee, espresso, smoothies, ice cream and pastries that have been on the menu will remain.
Aroma Coffee in Santa Fe will provide the coffee, and the Café Fresh food will be prepared with ingredients from Santa Fe Farmers Market vendors, Burns said.
“We want our farmers to be able to have an avenue for more revenue,” Burns said of expanding the café and service hours.